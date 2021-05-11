Global $13.82 Billion PCR and Realtime PCR Testing Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

DUBLIN, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PCR and Realtime PCR testing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PCR and realtime PCR testing market is expected to decline from $22.53 billion in 2020 to $9.98 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -55.7%.

The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $13.82 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

The RT-PCR test is necessary for qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in upper and lower respiratory specimens that is collected from individuals suspected of COVID-19.



The need for early detection of chronic diseases is expected to drive the market. With the onset of chronic diseases, there has been a priority to detect the cause of the disease to decrease its onset on people, for the drug discovery and to start the appropriate treatment at the appropriate time, which enables faster cure and also save maximum lives and decreases its after-effects. The RT-PCR test is the standard test for the recent COVID-19 (corona virus) pandemic. It is used for its high sensitivity, which enables it to detect early infection. Therefore, the need for early detection is propelling the PCR and real time PCR testing market.



Development of alternative technologies is expected to hinder the growth of PCR and real time PCR testing market. New technologies such as CRISPR, which is a rapid test is expected to be launched soon. In February 2020, Sherlock Biosciences Inc. and Mammoth Biosciences are trying to launch improved diagnostics with CRISPR-based technologies that would increase and accelerate the detection of the corona virus to treat the patients better and also to control the further spread of the virus. Development of alternative tests is expected to hinder the PCR and Real Time PCR Testing market.



Early detection plays a key role in treating COVID-19 patients. The real time RT-PCR technique is a highly sensitive and specific testing method that can deliver a reliable diagnosis in as fast as three hours, unlike the other laboratory tests that take an average of 6 to 8 hours. Real time RT-PCR is significantly faster and has a lower potential for contamination or errors as the entire process is within a closed tube. Therefore, currently it is considered to be the most accurate method available for detection of the coronavirus. This has created huge demand for PCR testing kits.



The companies in the PCR and RT PCR Testing market are coming up with new test kits and systems for the diagnosis of diseases. In January 2020, Roche got CE Mark approved for adenovirus test for the transplant patients. It is designed to be used along with other infectious diseases tests which can be used in their 6800 and 8800 cobas systems. Most companies are coming with the Real time RT-PCR test for corona virus, contributing to the growth of the PCR and Real time PCR Testing market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing Market Characteristics



3. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing



5. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Consumables And Reagents

Instruments

Software And Services

6.2. Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Clinical Diagnostics

Life Science Research

Industrial Applications

Others

6.3. Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Quantitative PCR

Digital PCR

6.4. Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing Market, Segmentation By End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Academic And Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology

Clinical Diagnostics Labs And Hospitals

Others

7. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Biomerieux Sa

Bio-Rad Laboratories

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche Diagnostics)

Qiagen N.V.

Genmark Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

General Electric Company (Ge Healthcare)

Danaher

Becton Dickinson And Company

Luminex Corporation

Meridian Bioscience

