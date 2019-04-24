Global $13 Bn Pasta Markets to 2024 with Barilla Holding, Grupo Ebro Puleva, Nestle, DeCecco and Makfa Dominating
Apr 24, 2019, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pasta Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market reached a value of more than US$ 13 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2011-2018.
The global pasta market is being driven by a number of favourable factors. On account of hectic lifestyles, consumers are shifting towards easy-to-makefood products. Since pasta is a convenient and healthy product, the demand for pasta, particularly for products such as vermicelli, fusilli and macaroni, has been on a rise. However, the rising popularity of low-carbohydrate diets can pose a threat to the market growth. According to the report, the market is further expected to reach a value of nearly US$ 16 Billion by 2024.
The report has segmented the global pasta market on the basis of type as dried pasta, chilled/fresh pasta, canned/preserved pasta. Among these, dried pasta accounts for the majority of the market share. The report has also analysed the market on the basis of distribution channels with supermarkets as the most popular segment. Other major distribution channels include hypermarkets, discounters, independent small retailers, online stores and others.
Currently, Europe represents the largest region, accounting for nearly a half of the total global market. The report has further analysed the competitive landscape and provides the profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of the major players include Barilla Holding, Grupo Ebro Puleva, Nestle, DeCecco and Makfa.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global pasta market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regions in the global pasta market?
- What are the key product types in the global pasta market?
- What are the key raw materials in the global pasta market?
- What are the key distribution channels in the global pasta industry?
- What are the price trends of pasta?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the pasta industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global pasta industry?
- What is the structure of the global pasta industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global pasta industry?
- What are the profit margins in the pasta industry?
- What are the key requirements for setting up a pasta manufacturing plant?
- How is pasta manufactured?
- What are the various unit operations involved in a pasta manufacturing plant?
- What is the total size of land required for setting up a pasta manufacturing plant?
- What are the machinery requirements for setting up a pasta manufacturing plant?
- What are the raw material requirements for setting up a pasta manufacturing plant?
- What are the packaging requirements for pasta?
- What are the transportation requirements for pasta?
- What are the utility requirements for setting up a pasta manufacturing plant?
- What are the manpower requirements for setting up a pasta manufacturing plant?
- What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a pasta manufacturing plant?
- What are the capital costs for setting up a pasta manufacturing plant?
- What are the operating costs for setting up a pasta manufacturing plant?
- What will be the income and expenditures for a pasta manufacturing plant?
- What is the time required to break-even?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Pasta Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Price Analysis
5.4 Market Breakup by Region
5.5 Market Breakup by Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Raw Material
5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.8 Market Forecast
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.10 SWOT Analysis
5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.12 Key Success and Risk Factors
6 Performance of Key Regions
6.1 Europe
6.2 North America
6.3 Asia Pacific
6.4 Latin America
6.5 Middle East & Africa
7 Market by Type
7.1 Dried Pasta
7.2 Chilled/Fresh Pasta
7.3 Canned/Preserved Pasta
7.4 Others
8 Market by Raw Material
8.1 Durum Wheat Semolina
8.2 Wheat
8.3 Mix
8.4 Barley
8.5 Rice
8.6 Maize
8.7 Others
9 Market by Distribution Channel
9.1 Supermarkets
9.2 Hypermarkets
9.3 Discounters
9.4 Independent Small Grocers
9.5 Online Stores
9.6 Others
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Structure
10.2 Market Breakup by Key Players
11 Pasta Manufacturing Process
11.1 Product Overview
11.2 Detailed Process Flow
11.3 Various Unit Operations Involved
11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
12.3 Plant Machinery
12.4 Machinery Pictures
12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
12.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures
12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
12.11 Other Capital Investments
13 Pasta Manufacturing Plant: Loans and Financial Assistance
14 Project Economics
14.1 Capital Cost of the Project
14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
14.4 Income Projections
14.5 Expenditure Projections
14.6 Taxation and Depreciation
14.7 Financial Analysis
14.8 Profit Analysis
15 Key Player Profiles
15.1 Barilla Holding
15.2 Grupo Ebro Puleva
15.3 Nestle
15.4 De Cecco
15.5 Makfa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zay30m
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article