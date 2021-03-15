Global $14.12 Billion Synthetic Biology in Agriculture and Food Markets to 2025: Rapid Technology Advancements and Inclination Toward Bio-Based Products

DUBLIN, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synthetic Biology in Agriculture and Food Market - A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Technology, Application, Industry, Country, Patent, Government Programs and Funding - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global synthetic biology in agriculture and food market is projected to grow from $3.20 billion in 2020 to $14.12 billion by 2025, at a CAGR 34.56% from 2020 to 2025.

The growth in synthetic biology in agriculture and food market is expected to be driven by the increasing need for global food security, increasing consumer awareness about high nutritional food, and rising capital investments for synthetic biology research.

Synthetic biology has garnered the attention of industries, such as agriculture and food industry. Synthetic biology has applications in crop yield management, improve diseases and pest resistance, and improve soil health, among others. Similarly, food industry application includes food process optimization, enhancement in food nutritional value, and improving food safety.

The utilization of several technologies in synthetic biology, such as gene synthesis, genome engineering, and bioinformatics technology, is expected to augment the growth of synthetic biology in the technology sector. Moreover, depleting agricultural land and increasing demand for fresh agricultural produce all around the year are expected to propagate the growth of synthetic biology in agriculture and food market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of synthetic biology in agriculture and food market consists of different strategies undertaken by major players across the industry to gain market presence. The competitive landscape for synthetic biology in agriculture and food market demonstrates an inclination toward companies adopting strategies, such as product launches and developments, and partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.

The major established players in the market focus on partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures to introduce new technologies or develop further on the existing product portfolio. BASF SE, Bayer, Precigen, Inc., Amyris, Gingko Bioworks, Pivot Bio, Mosa Meat, and Twist Bioscience are some of the prominent players in the synthetic biology in agriculture and food market. The market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of small - to medium-sized companies that compete with each other and the large enterprises.

Regional Market Dynamics

The global synthetic biology in agriculture and food market holds a prominent share in various countries of North America and Europe. North America is at the forefront of the global synthetic biology in agriculture and food market, with a high market penetration rate in the U.S., and Canada, which are expected to display robust market growth in the coming five years.

During the forecast period 2020-2025, the Asia-Pacific and Japan region is expected to flourish as one of the most lucrative markets for synthetic biology in agriculture and food. Asia-Pacific and Japan is expected to exhibit significant growth opportunities for synthetic biology due to increased optimism in the economic conditions of these countries.

The countries in this region present immense scope for market development, owing to the increasing urban population size, growing market penetration of advanced technologies, and favorable government investments on the adaptation of innovative farming technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Government Programs and Initiatives Landscape

1.1.1.1 North America

1.1.1.2 Europe

1.1.1.3 U.K.

1.1.1.4 Asia-Pacific and Japan

1.1.1.5 China

1.1.1.6 Rest-of-the-World

1.1.2 Investment and Funding Landscape

1.1.3 Industry Attractiveness

1.1.4 Key Consortiums and Associations

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increasing Need for Global Food Security

1.2.1.2 Increasing Consumer Awareness About High-Quality Nutritional Food

1.2.1.3 Rising Capital Investments for Synthetic Biology Research

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Ethical Concerns and Stringent Regulations for Synthetic Biology

1.2.2.2 High Implementation Time and Setup Cost

1.2.3 Business Opportunities

1.2.3.1 Increasing Government Initiatives for Boosting the Global Synthetic Biology Ecosystem

1.2.3.2 Rapid Technology Advancements and Inclination Toward Bio-Based Products

1.2.3.3 Rise in Research Activities in the Developing Countries of Asia-Pacific and MEA Region

1.2.4 Business Strategies

1.2.4.1 Product Developments

1.2.4.2 Market Developments

1.2.5 Corporate Strategies

1.2.5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2 Application

2.1 Global Synthetic Biology in Agriculture and Food Market (by Industry), Applications and Specifications

2.1.1 Agriculture Industry

2.1.2 Food Industry

2.2 Global Synthetic Biology in Agriculture and Food Market, Demand Analysis (by Industry)

2.2.1 Demand Analysis (by Industry), Value Data, 2019-2025

2.2.1.1 Agriculture Industry

2.2.1.2 Food Industry

2.3 Global Synthetic Biology in Agriculture and Food Market (by Application), Application and Specification

2.3.1 Agriculture Industry Applications

2.3.1.1 Crop Yield Management

2.3.1.2 Crop Protection

2.3.1.3 Soil Health Management

2.3.1.4 Others

2.3.2 Food Industry Applications

2.3.2.1 Food Process Optimization

2.3.2.2 Food Nutrition

2.3.2.3 Food Safety

2.3.2.4 Others

2.4 Global Synthetic Biology in Agriculture and Food Market, Demand Analysis (by Application)

2.4.1 Demand Analysis (by Agriculture Industry Application), Value Data, 2019-2025

2.4.1.1 Crop Yield Management

2.4.1.2 Crop Protection

2.4.1.3 Soil Health Management

2.4.1.4 Others

2.4.2 Demand Analysis (by Food Industry Application), Value Data, 2019-2025

2.4.2.1 Food Process Optimization

2.4.2.2 Food Nutrition

2.4.2.3 Food Safety

2.4.2.4 Others

3 Products

3.1 Global Synthetic Biology in Agriculture and Food Market (by Product), Products and Specifications

3.1.1 Synthetic Microbes

3.1.2 Software Tools

3.1.3 Bio-Based Specialty Food

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Synthetic Biology in Agriculture and Food Market, Demand Analysis (by Product)

3.2.1 Demand Analysis (by Product), Value Data

3.2.1.1 Synthetic Microbes

3.2.1.2 Software Tools

3.2.1.3 Bio-Based Specialty Food

3.2.1.4 Others

3.3 Global Synthetic Biology in Agriculture and Food Market (by Technology), Products and Specifications

3.3.1 Gene Synthesis

3.3.2 Next-Generation DNA Sequencing

3.3.3 Genome Engineering

3.3.4 Bioinformatics Technologies

3.3.5 Others

3.4 Global Synthetic Biology in Agriculture and Food Market, Demand Analysis (by Technology)

3.4.1 Demand Analysis (by Technology), Value Data, 2019-2025

3.4.1.1 Gene Synthesis

3.4.1.2 Next-Generation DNA Sequencing

3.4.1.3 Genome Engineering

3.4.1.4 Bioinformatics Technologies

3.4.1.5 Others

3.5 Patent Analysis

3.5.1 Overview

3.5.2 Patent Analysis (by Status)

3.5.3 Patent Analysis (by Applicant Profile)

3.5.4 Patent Analysis (by Company)

3.5.5 Patent Analysis (by Application)

3.5.6 Patent Analysis (by Patent Office)

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 Overview

6 Research Methodology



Companies Mentioned

AgBiome, Inc.

Agrivida, Inc.

Amyris, Inc.

Arzeda

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc.

Cibus, Ltd

Codexis, Inc.

Concentric Agriculture Inc.

Evolva Holding SA

GINKGO BIOWORKS

Pivot Bio, Inc.

Precigen. Inc.

Twist Bioscience

