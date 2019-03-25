Global $14.82 Bn Organic Acids Market to 2024 Featuring Leading Players - Cargill, BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, , Corbion, DSM & Merck

DUBLIN, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Acids Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The organic acids market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% to reach US$21.524 billion by 2024, from US$14.827 billion in 2018.



Organic acids are the compounds that posses acidic properties. Growing consumption of organic acids among different end-users is driving the market growth. These acids are widely used in food and beverage, healthcare, and textile industry as they are used as preservative, solvent, washing agent, pH buffers and quenchers.



The market is expected to grow at a steady pace owing to increasing propensity towards bio-based organic acids and burgeoning use of these acids in the animal feed. Geographically, Asia Pacific holds a significant share in the market owing to growing chemical industry.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Cargill, Incorporated, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, GC Innovation America, Corbion, and Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co., Ltd., DSM GLOBAL, ACTAGRO, and Merck KGaA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Organic Acids Market by Type

5.1. Acetic Acid

5.2. Formic Acid

5.3. Lactic Acid

5.4. Propionic Acid

5.5. Others



6. Organic Acids Market by Application

6.1. Food & Beverages

6.2. Healthcare

6.3. Feed

6.4. Textile

6.5. Others



7. Organic Acids Market by Geography

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.1.4. Others

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. Saudi Arabia

7.4.2. Israel

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. India

7.5.4. Others



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

8.2. Recent Investment and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Cargill, Incorporated

9.2. BASF SE

9.3. the Dow Chemical Company

9.4. Eastman Chemical Company

9.5. GC Innovation America

9.6. Corbion

9.7. Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co., Ltd.

9.8. Dsm Global

9.9. Actagro

9.10. Merck



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m348sx/global_14_82_bn?w=5



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

