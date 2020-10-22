Global $14.93 Billion Contact Lens Market to 2026 with Bausch & Lomb, JnJ, CooperVision, CIBA Vision Dominating

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Contact Lens Market - By Application (Intraocular Pressure Monitoring, Continuous Glucose Monitoring), By End-User (Clinics, Home-Care Settings), and By Region: Latest Industry Insights , Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Contact Lens market was valued at USD 9.54 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach over USD14.93 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 6.7% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026



The rising aging inhabitants and increasing trend of youngsters to improve their aesthetic look are few of the most important factors that are anticipated to fuel the demand and popularity for the global contact lens market. The development of the overall financial system and the growing disposable income all over the world are additional aspects fuelling the contact lens market expansion.



Global Contact Lens Market: Overview



The expansion of improved contact lenses will propel the global contact lens market in the years to come due to its high expansion opportunities and prospects. A significant development gaining several grounds in the global market is the growing popularity and demand of eye highlights. The youngsters are continuously altering their eye colors utilizing colored or fancy contact lenses.



Global Contact Lens Market: Growth Factors



Development in ophthalmology and increasing demand and popularity for the more competent and innovative glaucoma administration approach are the major aspects likely to fuel the development of global contact lens market. Growing occurrence of glaucoma, rising cases of diabetes associated to several complications such as cataract, eye disorders, and blindness, increasing aging demographics along with presbyopia, intensifying demand, and popularity for self-monitoring devices, and consumer-friendly factor are some of the aspects that are propelling the development of the global contact lens market.



Global Contact Lens Market: Segmentation



The contact lens market has been categorized based on the end user, application, and geography. In terms of application, the contact lens market is bifurcated into intraocular pressure monitoring and continuous glucose monitoring. In terms of end-user type, the contact lens market is bifurcated into clinics and home-care settings.



Global Contact Lens Market: Regional Analysis



The market in Japan is anticipated to experience massive growth prospects and opportunities in the contact lens market, due to circle lenses which are particularly designed to improve the look of the eyes. The circle/round lenses cover up with the white section/part of eyes with the iris. Presence of majority of the contact lens manufacturing in the Asia Pacific is a major factor driving the growth of the contact lens market. Also, it is been expected that these products have created inroads in the U.S. province. The development of cosmetic lenses, enthused by growing utilization of cosmetic lenses in the entertainment and media division, anticipate boosting the demand for the contact lens market.



The South American market is also likely to witness high development rate in the coming future.



Global Contact Lens Market: Competitive Players



Some of the most important market players in the global contact lens market are Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., CooperVision, Inc., CIBA Vision, and others.



Global Contact Lens Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

The UK

France

Germany

The Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

