Global $14.95 Bn Automatic Weapons Market to 2027 - Focus on Airborne Capabilities

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Weapons Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type; Weapon Type; and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automatic weapons market is estimated to account to US$ 6.61 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period 2018 - 2027, to account to US$ 14.95 Bn by 2027.

The global automatic weapons market is experiencing steady growth during the forecast period. The increasing military expenditure is owing to the surge the demand of automatic weapons globally. The unstable combating scenario in several countries is driving the advanced technology weapon industry. The governments of different countries are investing heavily in the procurement of automatic weapons to act efficiently during warfare. Thus, there is a positive impact in the growth of automatic weapons market in the current scenario.



A key trend that will prominently affect the automatic weapons market in the coming years is the modernization and enhancement of soldier capabilities. Increasing cross border tension in several countries have led major defense forces worldwide to deploy their troops in the war-prone areas.



The US DoD is among the top defense forces to deploy its armed forces across the globe equipped with highly technological weaponry. Pertaining to this fact, the demand for soldier modernization is highest in the US DoD, which allows the defense authority to invest significant amount in the procurement of automatic weapons. The increasing investment towards procurement of fully automatic weaponsry and semi-automatic weaponsry intended for soldier modernization is driving the automatic weapons market.



Automatic weapons market by product type is segmented into automatic launchers, automatic rifle, gatling gun, machine gun, and automatic cannon. Automatic rifles holds the highest market share in the automatic weapons market. Automatic rifles are among the powerful support weapons that feature a higher base damage per shot than any other automatic projectile weapon. The spread of automatic rifles is very poor as compared to their semi-automatic counterparts.



The automatic rifle firearms are increasingly being used by the military sectors across the globe as they offer more flexibility, precision as well as accuracy while shooting. Their portability characteristics differentiates them from the automatic launchers. Besides, automatic rifles are inexpensive when compared to automatic launchers and are thereby used in large numbers. These factors are expected to enhance the demand of automatic rifles in the automatic weapons market globally.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Automatic Weapons Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Automatic Weapons Market - Porter's Five Forces

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers:

4.2.1.1 Constant Demand for Automatic Weapons among the Military Forces

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers:

4.2.2.1 Supplier Concentration is Moderately Growing

4.2.3 Threats to Substitutes:

4.2.3.1 No Significant Substitutes Available

4.2.4 Threats of New Entrants:

4.2.4.1 Recognized Brands Capture the Maximum Market

4.2.5 Degree of Competition:

4.2.5.1 Large Number of Well Established Players with Balanced Financial Status

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis:



5. Automatic Weapons Market - key industry dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Soldier Modernization

5.1.2 Increasing Military Expenditure

5.2 Key Market restraints

5.2.1 Malfunctioning of Automatic Weapons

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Focus on Airborne Capabilities

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Advancement in Automatic Weapons

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Automatic Weapons Market - global analysis

6.1 Global Automatic Weapons Market Overview

6.2 Global Automatic Weapons Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning:



7. Automatic Weapons Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027- Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Automatic Weapons Market Breakdown, By Product Types, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Automatic Launchers Market

7.4 Automatic Rifle Market

7.5 Gatling Gun Market

7.6 Machine Gun Market

7.7 Automatic Cannon Market



8. Automatic Weapons Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027-Weapon Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Automatic Weapons Market Breakdown, By Weapon Type, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Fully Automatic Market

8.4 Semi Automatic Market



9. Automatic Weapons Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027-application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Automatic Weapons Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Airborne Market

9.4 Naval Market

9.5 Land Market



10. Automatic Weapons Market - Geographical Analysis



11. Automatic Weapons Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 Merger and Acquisition

11.4 New Product Development



12. Automatic Weapons Market - Company Profiles



Armalite Inc.

Barrett Firearms Manufacturing

Colt's Manufacturing Company, LLC

Fabbrica d'Armi Pietro Beretta S.P.A

FN America, LLC

General Dynamics OTS

Heckler & Koch AG

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/21y252





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

