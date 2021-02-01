Global $15.67 Billion Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market Outlook to 2027 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wafer Cleaning Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment market accounted for $6.37 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $15.67 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are demand for micro-electro-mechanical systems, growth in the semiconductor industry, and growing demand for tablets and smartphones. However, the emission of hazardous chemicals and gases during the wafer cleaning process is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Wafer cleaning equipment is used for the removal of particles or impurities from the semiconductor surface without changing the quality of the surface. The performance of the device and its reliability are affected significantly due to the existence of contaminants and particulate impurities on the wafers of the device surface. The cleaning is required to improve the performance of the semiconductors by removing the residues.



By equipment, the batch spray cleaning system segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to its ability to process multiple wafers at one go, which saves time as well as the cost of cleaning. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the countries like Japan and South Korea are the leading manufacturers of electronic devices.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, By Wafer Size

5.1 Introduction

5.2 200mm-300mm

5.3 100mm-200mm

5.4 ?150 mm



6 Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Megasonic Cleaning

6.3 Rotary Wafer Etching System

6.4 Quartz Tube Cleaning Stations

6.5 Vacuum Metal Etcher

6.6 Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Vapour Dryer



7 Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, By Operation Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Manual

7.3 Automatic

7.4 Semi-Automatic



8 Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, By Equipment

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Single Wafer Cryogenic System

8.3 Single Wafer Spray System

8.4 Scrubber

8.5 Batch Spray Cleaning System

8.6 Batch Immersion Cleaning System



9 Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, By Impurity

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Chemical Impurities

9.3 Metallic Impurities

9.4 Particle Impurities



10 Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, By Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Wet Chemical Cleaning Process

10.2.1 Hydrofluoric Acid Solution

10.2.2 RCA Cleaning Process

10.2.3 Sulfuric Acid Solution

10.2.4 Alternative Cleaning Solutions

10.3 Cryogenic Aerosols Super-Critical Fluid Cleaning Process

10.4 Vapour Dry Cleaning Process

10.4.1 Plasma Stripping & Cleaning Process

10.4.2 Vapor Phase Cleaning Process

10.5 Aqueous Cleaning Process

10.5.1 Aqueous Beol Cleaning Process

10.5.2 Aqueous Feol Cleaning Process

10.6 Emerging Technologies

10.6.1 Chemical-Based Emerging Technologies

10.6.2 Aqueous-Based Emerging Technologies

10.6.2.1 Spray Pressure Pulsation Cleaning

10.6.2.2 Foam/Bubble Cleaning

10.6.2.3 Immersion Pressure Pulsation Cleaning

10.6.3 Dry Particle Removal

10.6.3.1 Nanoprobe Cleaning

10.6.3.2 Liquid Clusters

10.6.4 Laser Cleaning

10.6.4.1 Dry Laser Cleaning

10.6.4.2 Steam Laser Cleaning



11 Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Radio-Frequency (RF) Device

11.3 Smartphones & Tablets

11.4 Interposer

11.5 Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)

11.6 Center for Integrated Systems (CIS)

11.7 Memory Devices

11.8 Logic

11.9 Light Emitting Diode (LED)



12 Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launches

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Semtek Corporation

14.2 Screen Holdings Co Ltd.

14.3 Toho Technology

14.4 Applied Materials

14.5 Modutek Corporation

14.6 Naura Akrion

14.7 Cleaning Technologies Group

14.8 Veeco Instruments Inc.

14.9 Tokyo Electron Limited

14.10 Ultron Systems

14.11 LAM Research

14.12 Schmid Group

14.13 PVA Tepla AG

14.14 Semes Co Ltd.

14.15 Entegris Inc.

14.16 Shibaura Mechatronics Corporation



