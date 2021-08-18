Global $15 Bn Workplace Stress Management Markets to 2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Workplace Stress Management Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Service; By Activity; By Delivery Mode; By End-Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global workplace stress management market size is expected to reach USD 15.06 billion by 2028



The stress management segment accounted for the largest revenue share, in 2020. Such a high is owing to rising cases of tension-related disorders among employees. According to the report published by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), in 2018, tension is one of the leading factors in the employee's long-term absence and more than 37 percent of the respondents have reported a surge in the workplace stress in a year.



Moreover, according to the research done by the Capita Employee Benefits, in 2016, more than 75 percent of the working professional in the UK were stated as stressed and around 44 percent of the employees reported job losses due to high workload, and subsequent tensions.



However, the yoga & meditation segment is projected to witness the fastest market growth rate over the workplace stress management study period. This market growth is attributed to the adoption of yoga and meditation among employees to relieve tension. Moreover, companies across the globe are promoting yoga activities during office hours to promote a healthy life and promote positive working culture.



Asia Pacific market is projected to witness a lucrative market growth over the workplace stress management study period. The rising service sector employing a huge number of individuals and awareness among employees about toxic work culture are the prominent factors that contributed to the segment's market growth in workplace stress management.



Moreover, recent favorable government initiatives to reduce high work pressure jobs also contributing to the region's market growth of workplace stress management.

Major market participants include:

Fitbit

ComPsych

Marino Wellness

ActiveHealth Management

Truworth Wellness

Wellsource Inc.

CuraLinc Healthcare

Wellness Corporate Solutions (WCS)

Central Corporate Wellness

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Stakeholders



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Overview

3.2. Data Services



4. Workplace Stress Management Market Insights

4.1. Workplace Stress Management - Industry snapshot

4.2. Workplace Stress Management Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Competitive working conditions

4.2.1.2. Awareness among working professionals

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Lack of proper framework

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Workplace Stress Management Market Industry trends

4.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Workplace Stress Management Market Assessment by Service

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Stress Assessment

5.3. Yoga & Meditation

5.4. Resilience Training

5.5. Progress Tracking Metrics



6. Global Workplace Stress Management Market, by End Use

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.3. Small Scale Organizations

6.4. Medium Scale Organizations

6.5. Large Scale Organizations



7. Global Workplace Stress Management Market, by Delivery Mode

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.3. Individual Counselors

7.4. Personal Fitness Trainers

7.5. Meditation Specialists



8. Workplace Stress Management Market Assessment by Activity

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Introduction

8.3. Indoor

8.4. Outdoor



9. Workplace Stress Management Market Assessment by Geography

9.1. Key findings

9.2. Workplace Stress Management Market, By Geography, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

9.3. Workplace Stress Management Market, By Service, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

9.3. Workplace Stress Management Market, By End Use, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

9.3. Workplace Stress Management Market, By Delivery Mode, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

9.3. Workplace Stress Management Market, By Activity, 2016- 2028 (USD Million)



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

10.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



11. Chapter 9. Company Profiles

11.1. Company Overview

11.2. Financial Performance

11.3. Product & Services Benchmarking

11.4. Recent Development



