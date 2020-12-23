Global $16.3 Billion PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells) Market to 2027 with Short-term Impact of COVID-19 for 2020 and 2021

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells) Market to Reach $16.3 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells) estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% over the period 2020-2027.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19% CAGR



The PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells) market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.7% and 17.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.6% CAGR.



The 97-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Altergy Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc.

FKK Corporation

FuelCell Energy, Inc.

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte Ltd.

Hydrogenics Corporation

Johnson Matthey Fuel Cells

Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV

Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC

Oorja Corporation

Plug Power Inc.

Protonex Technology Corporation

RELiON Battery, LLC

SerEnergy A/S

Shanghai EverPower Technologies., Ltd.

Toho Gas Co., Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 49

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l4iaa6



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

