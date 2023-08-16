Global $16.5 Billion Connected Aircraft Market Assessment 2023-2028: Dominated by Gogo, Honeywell International, Raytheon Technologies, Thales Group, Viasat, TE Connectivity

The "Connected Aircraft Global Market Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global connected aircraft market is poised for remarkable growth, propelling from its current valuation of USD 10 billion in 2023 to a projected USD 16.5 billion by 2028. This trajectory is underscored by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period. These connected aircraft serve as a vital conduit for real-time data exchange between airborne vehicles and ground systems, bestowing airlines with the power to optimize and monitor flight operations. This ability translates into enhanced fuel efficiency, reduced maintenance costs, and comprehensive operational improvements.

An In-depth Gaze at the Connected Aircraft Market

The connected aircraft market is meticulously dissected across various dimensions, encompassing segmentation by Type, Platform, and Connectivity, across key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World. The report delves deep into comprehensive insights that encapsulate drivers, challenges, restraints, and opportunities steering the course of market growth.

Championing Market Insights through Key Players

Furthermore, the document conducts a thorough examination of key players, offering an encompassing view of their business landscapes. These insights span overviews, products, solutions, services, key strategies, recent developments, and new product & service launches associated with the Connected Aircraft market. Eminent industry players featured include Honeywell International, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, Viasat Inc, and Gogo Inc, among others.

Software Segment Paving the Way for Growth

In the realm of segmentation, the software segment takes the spotlight, poised to spearhead growth during the forecast period. As aircraft traverse a path of heightened connectivity, cybersecurity emerges as a paramount concern. The software sector witnesses impressive growth, as airlines and manufacturers channel investments into robust cybersecurity solutions, shielding aircraft systems from potential cyber threats and attacks.

Advanced Air Mobility Rising

The platform dimension, specifically the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) segment, is poised to ascend with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. AAM platforms are firmly anchored in advanced technologies such as autonomous flight systems, electric propulsion, and advanced communication networks. Ongoing innovations in these realms invigorate the growth of AAM platforms.

In-flight Connectivity Takes Center Stage

Connectivity holds sway in shaping the market's trajectory. The in-flight connectivity segment emerges as a frontrunner, projected to lead the Connected Aircraft Market during the forecast period. Technological leaps have bolstered in-flight connectivity, delivering heightened reliability, speed, and cost-efficiency. The development of advanced satellite and air-to-ground communication systems has significantly elevated the quality of in-flight internet services.

North America: A Driving Force

In terms of regions, North America stands out as a pivotal player, anticipated to command the largest market share in 2023. The region's robust economy and substantial investments in research and development foster an environment conducive to innovation. Airlines and aerospace entities enjoy the financial clout necessary to invest in cutting-edge connected aircraft technologies.

North America's dynamic ecosystem nurtures collaborations among technology companies, airlines, and aerospace manufacturers. These partnerships expedite the development and deployment of groundbreaking connected aircraft solutions. The region's commercial aviation sector thrives with major airlines, aircraft leasing companies, and an expansive fleet of operational aircraft, creating a robust market for connected aircraft solutions.

Soaring Toward a Connected Future

The global connected aircraft market is in the midst of a remarkable journey, characterized by substantial growth, technological innovation, and transformative collaborations. With a foundation rooted in real-time data exchange and optimization, connected aircraft are set to redefine the aviation landscape, ushering in an era of improved efficiency, cost savings, and operational excellence. As the market unfolds, the skies hold boundless possibilities for connectivity, innovation, and enhanced aviation experiences.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

235

Forecast Period

2023-2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$10 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$16.5 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

10.6 %

Regions Covered

Global

Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    • Need for Optimum Airline Operations
    • Increased Demand for In-Flight Connectivity
    • Improved Airline and Passenger Safety
    • Advancements in Communications Technologies
  • Restraints
    • Limited Availability of Bandwidth
    • Cybersecurity Risks
  • Opportunities
    • Integration of Advanced Aircraft Solutions
    • Emphasis on Predictive Maintenance
  • Challenges
    • Lack of Skilled Labor
    • Challenges Associated with Software Updates and Maintenance

Value Chain Analysis

  • Raw Materials
  • R&D
  • Component Manufacturing
  • Assemblers and Integrators
  • End-users

Ecosystem Mapping

  • Prominent Companies
  • Private and Small Enterprises
  • End-users

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

  • Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
  • Buying Criteria

Technology Analysis

  • Robotics
  • Data Analytics

Use Case Analysis

  • Connected Aircraft Systems for Military Operations
  • Communications Systems for Aircraft

Premium Insights

  • Increasing Demand for Enhanced Passenger Experience
  • Commercial Aviation to Secure Maximum Market Share in 2023
  • Satellite Communications Systems to Record Highest CAGR Between 2023 and 2028
  • Germany to be the Fastest-Growing Country During Forecast Period

Other Key Insights

  • Impact of Recession on the Connected Aircraft Market
  • Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Volume Data, by Platform
  • Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
  • Trade Analysis
  • Key Conferences and Events, 2023-2024

Companies Profiled

  • Key Players
    • Gogo Inc.
    • Honeywell International Inc.
    • Raytheon Technologies Corporation
    • Thales Group
    • Viasat Inc.
    • TE Connectivity Ltd.
    • Cobham plc
    • BAE Systems
    • Panasonic Avionics Corporation
    • Anuvu
    • Kontron AG
    • Astronics
    • Iridium Communications Inc.
    • Ramco Systems
    • Garmin
  • Other Players
    • Brotecs
    • Apijet LLC
    • Exsyn Aviation Solutions
    • Flight Data Systems
    • Jeppesen
    • Fleetplan.net
    • Bytron Aviation Systems
    • Ultramain
    • Flightman
    • Donica International Inc.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Connected Aircraft Market, by Type
8 Connected Aircraft Market, by Platform
9 Connected Aircraft Market, by Connectivity
10 Connected Aircraft Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
13 Appendix

SOURCE Research and Markets

