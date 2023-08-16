Global $16.5 Billion Connected Aircraft Market Assessment 2023-2028: Dominated by Gogo, Honeywell International, Raytheon Technologies, Thales Group, Viasat, TE Connectivity

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Aircraft Global Market Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global connected aircraft market is poised for remarkable growth, propelling from its current valuation of USD 10 billion in 2023 to a projected USD 16.5 billion by 2028. This trajectory is underscored by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period. These connected aircraft serve as a vital conduit for real-time data exchange between airborne vehicles and ground systems, bestowing airlines with the power to optimize and monitor flight operations. This ability translates into enhanced fuel efficiency, reduced maintenance costs, and comprehensive operational improvements.

An In-depth Gaze at the Connected Aircraft Market

The connected aircraft market is meticulously dissected across various dimensions, encompassing segmentation by Type, Platform, and Connectivity, across key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World. The report delves deep into comprehensive insights that encapsulate drivers, challenges, restraints, and opportunities steering the course of market growth.

Championing Market Insights through Key Players

Furthermore, the document conducts a thorough examination of key players, offering an encompassing view of their business landscapes. These insights span overviews, products, solutions, services, key strategies, recent developments, and new product & service launches associated with the Connected Aircraft market. Eminent industry players featured include Honeywell International, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, Viasat Inc, and Gogo Inc, among others.

Software Segment Paving the Way for Growth

In the realm of segmentation, the software segment takes the spotlight, poised to spearhead growth during the forecast period. As aircraft traverse a path of heightened connectivity, cybersecurity emerges as a paramount concern. The software sector witnesses impressive growth, as airlines and manufacturers channel investments into robust cybersecurity solutions, shielding aircraft systems from potential cyber threats and attacks.

Advanced Air Mobility Rising

The platform dimension, specifically the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) segment, is poised to ascend with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. AAM platforms are firmly anchored in advanced technologies such as autonomous flight systems, electric propulsion, and advanced communication networks. Ongoing innovations in these realms invigorate the growth of AAM platforms.

In-flight Connectivity Takes Center Stage

Connectivity holds sway in shaping the market's trajectory. The in-flight connectivity segment emerges as a frontrunner, projected to lead the Connected Aircraft Market during the forecast period. Technological leaps have bolstered in-flight connectivity, delivering heightened reliability, speed, and cost-efficiency. The development of advanced satellite and air-to-ground communication systems has significantly elevated the quality of in-flight internet services.

North America: A Driving Force

In terms of regions, North America stands out as a pivotal player, anticipated to command the largest market share in 2023. The region's robust economy and substantial investments in research and development foster an environment conducive to innovation. Airlines and aerospace entities enjoy the financial clout necessary to invest in cutting-edge connected aircraft technologies.

North America's dynamic ecosystem nurtures collaborations among technology companies, airlines, and aerospace manufacturers. These partnerships expedite the development and deployment of groundbreaking connected aircraft solutions. The region's commercial aviation sector thrives with major airlines, aircraft leasing companies, and an expansive fleet of operational aircraft, creating a robust market for connected aircraft solutions.

Soaring Toward a Connected Future

The global connected aircraft market is in the midst of a remarkable journey, characterized by substantial growth, technological innovation, and transformative collaborations. With a foundation rooted in real-time data exchange and optimization, connected aircraft are set to redefine the aviation landscape, ushering in an era of improved efficiency, cost savings, and operational excellence. As the market unfolds, the skies hold boundless possibilities for connectivity, innovation, and enhanced aviation experiences.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 235 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $16.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6 % Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need for Optimum Airline Operations



Increased Demand for In-Flight Connectivity



Improved Airline and Passenger Safety



Advancements in Communications Technologies

Restraints

Limited Availability of Bandwidth



Cybersecurity Risks

Opportunities

Integration of Advanced Aircraft Solutions



Emphasis on Predictive Maintenance

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Labor



Challenges Associated with Software Updates and Maintenance

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Materials

R&D

Component Manufacturing

Assemblers and Integrators

End-users

Ecosystem Mapping

Prominent Companies

Private and Small Enterprises

End-users

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

Buying Criteria

Technology Analysis

Robotics

Data Analytics

Use Case Analysis

Connected Aircraft Systems for Military Operations

Communications Systems for Aircraft

Premium Insights

Increasing Demand for Enhanced Passenger Experience

Commercial Aviation to Secure Maximum Market Share in 2023

Satellite Communications Systems to Record Highest CAGR Between 2023 and 2028

Germany to be the Fastest-Growing Country During Forecast Period

Other Key Insights

Impact of Recession on the Connected Aircraft Market

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Volume Data, by Platform

Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

Trade Analysis

Key Conferences and Events, 2023-2024

