Global $16.9 Billion Hormonal Replacement Therapy (HRT) Drugs Markets, 2015-2019, 2019-2023F, 2025F, 2030F

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market is expected to decline from $15.6 billion in 2019 to $13.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -15.8%. The decline is mainly due to the disruption caused by the lockdown measure across various countries to contain COVID-19 spread.



Currently there is less demand for genito-urinary drugs mainly as people are staying at home and are less likely to get exposed to factors that might cause genito-urinary infections, or other hormonal diseases caused by lifestyle changes or eating habits. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 and reach $16.9 billion in 2023.



North America was the largest region in the drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market in 2016. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.



Increasing occurrence of side effects due to the intake of drugs for hormonal deficiency may hinder growth of drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market. The side effects include vagina dryness, irregular heartbeat, breast swelling, osteoporosis (weakening of bones) and other effects when women undergo hormonal replacement therapy.



High dosage of drugs for hormonal replacement therapy may cause rapid heartbeat, bloating (a buildup of gas in the stomach and intestines), nausea, indigestion, vaginal bleeding, blood clots, heart attack, breast cancer and others. In 2017, according to an online study, decrease in the intake of drugs for combined hormone therapy showed a decrease in breast cancer cases by 126,000 and cardiovascular disease cases by 76,000. Thus, the increasing side effects of drugs hinders the growth of drugs for hormonal replacement therapy.



Companies in the industry are increasingly developing of drugs for hormonal replacement therapy with better safety profiles and novel drug delivery mechanisms. The drug delivery mechanisms include transdermal estrogen, varginal estrogen and others. Transdermal estrogen drug delivery is in the form of estradiol transdermal gel, patch, and spray that are used to treat symptoms of menopause, vaginal dryness, itching, burning and others occur due to low estrogen levels. Varginal estrogen in the form of cream, vaginal ring, vaginal tablets are used to get the hormone estrogen into the system.



For instance, Novo Nordisk, a multinational pharmaceutical company provides novel drug delivery mechanisms and low dose drugs for hormonal replacement therapy (HRT) to cater to the rising demand of patient needs. Some of the brands offering of novel drugs include Climara, Divigel, Elestrin, Esclim, Estraderm, Estrasorb, EstroGel, Evamist, Oesclim, Rhoxal-Estradiol Derm 50, Vivelle 100 Mcg, Estradot Transdermal Therapeutic System and others.



Department Of Health And Human Services of Food And Drug Administration (FDA), a federal agency, is a regulatory body monitoring, controlling and regulating the drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market. In April 2018, FDA's Department Of Health And Human Services has revised the requirements of specific hormone-containing drug products for human use.



These hormones include estrogens, progestin's, androgens, anabolic steroids, adrenal corticosteroids, and synthetic analogs. The purpose of the revisal of existing regulations by FDA is to establish effectiveness and ensure safety for any over-the-counter drug use of these ingredients.



Major players in the market are Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company



