Global $165 Billion Copper, Nickel, Lead, and Zinc Markets, Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecasts 2020-2021 & 2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Copper, Nickel, Lead, and Zinc Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Copper, Nickel, Lead, And Zinc Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global copper, nickel, lead, and zinc mining market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global copper, nickel, lead, and zinc market is expected to grow from $111.54 billion in 2020 to $127.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%.



The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $165.77 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



The copper, nickel, lead and zinc market consists of sales of copper, nickel, lead and zinc ores and concentrates by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine copper, nickel, lead and zinc ores. The industry includes establishments that develop mine sites, mine and convert ores into copper, nickel, lead or zinc concentrates. Mining is either through underground or surface mining techniques or both. The copper, nickel, lead and zinc market is segmented into copper; nickel; lead and zinc.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global copper, nickel, lead, and zinc market, accounting for 64% of the market in 2020. South America was the second largest region accounting for 13% of the global copper, nickel, lead, and zinc market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global copper, nickel, lead, and zinc market.



The use of autonomous hauling systems trucks in the mining industry is significantly enhancing production efficiency and reducing turnaround time. Autonomous haulage systems control and track mining vehicle movements, coordinates and autonomously drives off-highway haul trucks operating in a mine. This system increases efficiency by minimizing delays, reducingoperating costs and reducing fuel consumption, thereby minimizing carbon emissions. For example, RioTinto has already implemented AHS in their mines and has reported 13% reduction in load and haul operating costs from the automated fleet.



Major companies in the copper, nickel, lead and zinc market include Glencore plc; Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile (Codelco); BHP Billiton Ltd; Grupo Mexico and Freeport-McMoRan Inc.



7. Copper, Nickel, Lead, And Zinc Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Copper, Nickel, Lead, And Zinc



11. Copper, Nickel, Lead, And Zinc Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Copper, Nickel, Lead, And Zinc Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Copper

Zinc

Lead

Nickel

11.2. Global Copper, Nickel, Lead, And Zinc Market, Segmentation By Organisation Size, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Large Enterprises

Small And Medium Enterprises

11.3. Global Copper, Nickel, Lead, And Zinc Market, Segmentation By End-User Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Construction

Transport

Manufacturing

Others

