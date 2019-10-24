Global $17.4 Billion Operating Rooms (OR) Integration Systems Markets - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Operating Rooms (OR) Integration Systems Market: Focus on Operating Rooms (OR) Infrastructural Technologies and Integration Systems - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global OR integration systems market was $10.05 billion in 2017, and is estimated to grow over $17.47 billion by 2025.

The global OR integration systems market is expected to grow at a double-digit compound annual growth rate between the years 2019 and 2025, primarily driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. The MIS procedure number is further bolstering the OR visualization systems market, which is the largest sub-segment of the global OR integration systems market, due to increasing surgeon's demand for better visualization of anatomical structures for enhanced precision.



Operating rooms (OR) are increasingly becoming congested and complex with the inclusion of a multitude of new OR devices and visualisation systems. The purpose of inclusion of these products is to facilitate operational efficiency, surgical outcomes, quicker recovery and hence lower healthcare costs for both patient as well as the provider.



Today, an operating room comprises not only surgical booms but also surgical tables, surgical lights, room lighting, surgical displays, communication systems monitors, camera systems, image capture devices and medical printers. The complex association of these devices in an OR demands simplification as well as streamlining of the OR which is done by the consolidation of data access to video, and control of all the devices existing in a modern OR.



The operating integration systems are basically any device or equipment that facilitates better surgical experience by providing either consolidation of image/video data, through enabling illumination of surgical sites, the capture of video/image data and visualisation of anatomical structures.



Over the past few years, a lot of effort has been placed toward creating integrated digital operating rooms in order to reduce surgical times, improve surgical outcomes, reduce the probability of infections, and improve patient quality of life, all while keeping the expenditure optimum for the procedures. With increasing research in sensors, precision surgical instruments, advanced camera, surgical displays and robotic platforms, the future operating rooms are anticipated to be more digital, connected and efficient in managing the growing surgical procedure volume.



North America held the largest market share in 2017 and accounted for over 40% of the revenue share owing to huge investments made by public and private hospitals for the adoption of innovative solutions within operating rooms. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 8.4% from 2018 to 2025. Furthermore, owing to several benefits offered by OR integration, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to make significant investments in the market.



Research Highlights:

For enhanced visualisation, concepts such as 360-degree video are increasingly becoming a reality. With the launch of Kodak's Pixpro Orbit360 4K , it is evident that manufacturers are extensively exploring the space of 360-degree videos with 4K resolution.

, it is evident that manufacturers are extensively exploring the space of 360-degree videos with resolution. Despite the fact that the technology is still in its infancy, Japanese companies such as Kairos have already started using 8K cameras for laparoscopic surgeries using a 70" Super Hi-vision 8K monitor. The current cost of the endoscope is $500,000 and the company hopes to sell 300 units per year.

cameras for laparoscopic surgeries using a 70" Super Hi-vision monitor. The current cost of the endoscope is and the company hopes to sell 300 units per year. Although, bandwidth remains a major concern, the demand for video distribution and switching solutions continues to rise. When compared with 1080p (which consumes only 3Gb uncompressed even at 60 frames per second), a 4K video (2160p60), uses 12 Gbs of bandwidth when uncompressed.

video (2160p60), uses 12 Gbs of bandwidth when uncompressed. Power consumption of surgical monitors is the major selection criteria for hospitals and they demand displays that offer power consumption benefits.

Hospitals are extensively pursuing the selection of large surgical displays surpassing the traditional >24 HD displays for enhanced detail and superior view.

CCD image sensors are continuously being replaced with CMOS sensors considering the high resolution (1,9801,080) capabilities as well as cost effectiveness of CMOS sensors.

This market intelligence report provides a multidimensional view of the global OR integration systems market in terms of market size and growth potential. This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global OR integration systems market with the help of key factors driving the market, threats that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are expected to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.



Furthermore, the competitive landscape chapter in the report explicates the competitive nature of the global market and enables the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities, such as product launches, regulatory clearance, and certifications, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions as well as mergers and acquisitions, among others. The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the product sales and manufacturers and trend analysis by segments and demand analysis by geographical regions.

Market Dynamics



Growth Promoting Factors



Increasing demand to streamline surgical workflows

Rising Geriatric population escalating surgical needs

Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Shift of TAVI procedures to Integrated Environments

Solutions with image superimposition capabilities

Investment in Speech Control Solutions

Adversely affecting factors



Retrofitting existing ORs to Hybrid OR

Patient Outcome Based Reimbursement Model

Overwhelming number of technologies involved

Huge Capital Investment

Technology Trends



Adoption Trends



Rise in endovascular hybrid operating rooms in community hospitals

Increase in TAVR procedures in hybrid rooms

Majority of Demand Coming from the U.S.

Evolving use of EP in the hybrid

Financial Considerations and Cost Analysis

Challenges associated with the implementation of a hybrid OR



Space

Planning

Integrated Operating Rooms



Analysis

Challenges associated with the implementation of an Integrated OR

Financial Considerations and Reimbursement

Digital Operating Rooms (DOR)



Types of Digital Operating Room

Analysis

Adoption Trends

