Global $17.9 Billion Microcontroller Markets to 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microcontroller Market (Value, Volume): Analysis by Product Type (8-Bit, 16-Bit, 32-Bit), Application, by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Microcontroller Market was valued at USD 17.9 billion in the year 2019.



The demand for microcontrollers will witness a rise during the forecast period owing to an increase in the demand for consumer electronics worldwide. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of electronics in automotive industry and the budding automation in manufacturing industries will further propel the market in the coming years.



Factors such as higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs across industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, industrial, and others in APAC region will significantly drive microcontroller market growth in subsequent years.



Furthermore, over the last 10-years, Microchip Technology, one of the leading Microcontroller manufacturing companies has been a major consolidator in the semiconductor industry. The growing web of connected devices encompasses smartphones, televisions, tablets, home appliances, gaming consoles, smart meters, and security systems. By leveraging these ever-increasing webs of devices, the demand for IoT microcontroller units is rapidly growing which is propelling the market.



Most of the projects in China, the US, Germany and South Korea are delayed, and the companies are facing short-term operational issues due to supply chain constraints and lack of site access due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to get highly affected by the spread of the COVID-19 due to the effect of the pandemic in China, Japan, and India.



Key Target Audience

Microcontroller Vendors

Semiconductor Companies

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Microcontroller Market: Product Overview



4. Global Microcontroller Market: Sizing, Growth and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2019

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2020-2025

4.3 Market Size, By volume, Year 2015-2025

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Microcontroller Market

4.5 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5. Global Microcontroller Market Segmentation, By Product Type (Value)

5.1 Global Microcontroller Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Microcontroller Market: By Product Type (2019 & 2025)

5.3 By 8-Bit- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4 By 16-Bit Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.5 By 32-Bit Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Microcontroller Market Segmentation, By Application (Value)

6.1 Global Microcontroller Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Microcontroller Market: By Application (2019 & 2025)

6.3 By Automotive- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.4 By Industrial- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.5 By Consumer Electronics- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.6 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



7. Global Microcontroller Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Microcontroller Market: By Region (2019 & 2025)



8. Americas Microcontroller Market: An Analysis

8.1 Americas Microcontroller Market (Value, Volume): Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.2 Americas Economic and industrial Statistics

8.3 Americas Microcontroller Market- Prominent Companies

8.4 Market Segmentation By Product type (8-Bit, 16-Bit and 32-Bit)

8.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics and Others)

8.6 Americas Microcontroller Market: Country Analysis

8.7 Market Opportunity Chart of America Microcontroller Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)

8.8 Competitive Scenario of America Microcontroller: By Country (2019 & 2025)

8.9 United States Microcontroller Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.10 United States Microcontroller Market Segmentation By Product type, By application (2015-2025)

8.11 United States Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.12 Canada Microcontroller Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.13 Canada Microcontroller Market Segmentation By Product type, By application (2015-2025)

8.14 Canada Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.15 Mexico Microcontroller Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.16 Mexico Microcontroller Market Segmentation By Product type, By application (2015-2025)

8.17 Mexico Economic and Industrial Statistics



9. Europe Microcontroller Market: An Analysis



10. Asia Pacific Microcontroller Market: An Analysis



11. Global Microcontroller Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Microcontroller Market Drivers

11.2 Global Microcontroller Market Restraints

11.3 Global Microcontroller Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness

12.1 Market Attractiveness

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Microcontroller Market - By Product Type (Year 2025)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Microcontroller Market - By Application (Year 2025)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Microcontroller Market - By Region (Year 2025)



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share of global leading companies

13.2 SWOT Analysis

13.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 Microchip Technology Incorporated

14.2 Renesas Electronics Corporation

14.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

14.4 ON Semiconductor

14.5 ROHM Semiconductor

14.6 Silicon Labs

14.7 Texas Instruments

14.8 Infineon Technologies AG

14.9 Maxim Integrated

14.10 STMicroelectronics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5pij6x



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

