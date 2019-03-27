Global $172.3 Bn Autonomous Vehicle Markets, 2019-2024: Long Haul Trucking Market will Grow at a CAGR of Over 60%

DUBLIN, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Vehicle Market by Autonomy Level (Semi-autonomous [Level 1 to 4] and Fully Autonomous [Level 5], Vehicle Powertrain, Components, and Supporting Tech (5G, AI, Edge Computing, Smart Buildings, and more), Globally and Regionally 2019 - 2024 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides global and regional forecasts for the autonomous vehicle market including hardware, software, and services along with emerging technologies from 2019 to 2025. The report covers major consumer and commercial categories including personal vehicles, shared vehicles (ride sharing and shared vehicles/partial ownership. The report also evaluates autonomous control in ICE vehicles, EV, and ICE/EV hybrids.



This report assesses the autonomous vehicle market including leading vendors, strategies, product and service offerings. The report evaluates autonomous vehicles by autonomy level, powertrain type, components, and supporting technologies. It also evaluates the impact of major technologies on autonomous vehicle market such as 5G, AI, Mobile Edge Computing, IoT, data analytics, and smart building integration.



Overview:



Autonomous vehicles are poised to invoke a revolution in the automobile industry including public transportation systems, car rental and sharing systems, vehicle leasing and ownership, industrial transportation, and automotive insurance practices and systems. The degree of autonomy in vehicles is measured levels from zero (fully human operated) to five (fully automated system) with evolution from levels 1 through 4 consisting of an autopilot system combined with some level of human control or intervention capability. Autonomous vehicles are anticipated to become the foundation of transportation as a service globally.



Market leading autonomous vehicle use cases will be found primarily within the business realm an emphasis on shipping and commercial fleets. By way of example, Kroger is using unmanned autonomous vehicles to deliver groceries in Scottsdale, Arizona. Commercial operation of self-driving cabs (also referred to as robo taxis) is the goal of market leading human transport companies such as Uber and Lyft as autonomous vehicles will significantly reduce the cost per mile for personnel transport.

The evolution of self-driving vehicles for the fleet market will be human controlled fleets to machine/human controlled fleets to completely autonomous (e.g. machine driven) vehicles that leverage various technologies including sensors, AI, cognitive computing, geo-fencing, GIS/mapping, and more.



In terms of general consumer adoption, the publisher anticipates that end-users will not fully embrace self-driving vehicles until the 2024 timeframe. In addition to overcoming public trust factors relative to safety, the autonomous vehicle market is also focused on the major consumer upsides to self-driving vehicles, which include less expensive transport, opportunities for ride sharing and fractional ownership, and ultimately reduced outright leasing and ownership of cars, vans, and trucks.

This is anticipated to have a major impact on OEMs and traditional automakers, despite the fact that market leading automobile manufacturers are aggressively pursuing autonomous vehicle product offerings.



Paradoxically, automotive vendors are also continuously upgrading their fleets to offer more connected vehicles, which provide drivers with a substantially more safe, enjoyable, and informative driving experience. However, autonomous vehicles are also connected via IoT technologies and various broadband and narrowband wireless solutions. In the near future, the publisher anticipates that automobile vendors will offer extended versions of connected vehicle apps to human occupants within autonomous vehicles that capitalized on hands-free operation and even fully immersive experiences for longer trips.



The automotive ecosystem is also faced with disruption from electric vehicles (EV), which has transformed supply chain economics at the vehicle component level as well as consumer value perception and lifecycle management. Improvements in battery cost/performance and reduction in cost of powertrain components for EV will lead to lower overall purchase cost that is more comparable with traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.



The autonomous vehicle ecosystem will also be highly disruptive with respect to the consumer segment regarding the traditional production and sales cycle. This will be due largely to the vast amount of data produced by self-driving cars, vans, and trucks. The use of AI and big data analytics will allow both real-time decision making as well as post event analytics. Information gathered will be used for fine-tuning vehicle operations as well as mass customization within the automotive industry. This will serve to hasten dramatic transformation with the automobile industry regarding fractional ownership, ride sharing, and the vehicle as a service economy.



Select Report Findings:

The global autonomous vehicle market will reach $172.3B USD by 2024

by 2024 The global Automotive System on Chip (SoC) market will reach $1.6B by 2024

by 2024 North America will lead the overall autonomous vehicle market through 2024

will lead the overall autonomous vehicle market through 2024 The global long haul trucking market will grow at over 60% CAGR during through 2024

The global automated vehicle infotainment system market will exceed $13B by 2024

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Introduction

1.1 Autonomous Vehicles

1.1.1 Self-Driving Cars, Vans, and Trucks

1.1.2 Long Haul and Short Haul Trucking

1.2 Semi-Autonomous vs. Fully Autonomous Vehicles

1.2.1 Vehicle Automation Enablement

1.2.2 Automation Levels One to Five

1.3 Conventional Vehicles vs. Hybrid Vehicles

1.4 Electric Vehicles

1.5 Consumer Automobile Market

1.6 Commercial Automotive: Industrial, Military, and Fleet Vehicles

1.6.1 Fleet Vehicles

1.6.2 Commercial Service Vehicles

1.6.3 Military Vehicles

1.7 Autonomous Vehicle Market Drivers

1.8 Autonomous Vehicle Market Challenges



2.0 Autonomous Vehicle Technology and Market Analysis

2.1 Autonomous Vehicle Technology

2.1.1 Navigation and Mapping

2.1.2 Machine Vision and Motion Planning

2.1.3 Trajectory Control

2.1.4 Video Camera and GPS System

2.1.5 Traffic Detection and Assistance

2.1.6 Sensing System: Ultrasonic, LIDAR, and Others

2.1.7 V2X Sensors and Communications

2.1.8 Automotive System on Chip

2.1.9 Autonomous Driving Systems

2.2 Smart Transportation and ADAS Systems

2.3 Artificial Intelligence Software

2.4 Vehicle Security Systems

2.5 Vehicle Infotainment Systems

2.6 Vehicle as a Service and Ride Sharing Services

2.6.1 Robo Taxi Services

2.7 Big Data Analytics and Simulation in Support of Autonomous Ecosystem

2.8 Usage Based Automobile Insurance

2.9 Opportunities and Deployments in Smart Cities

2.10 Role of Blockchain and Cloud Computing

2.11 Electric Vehicle Charging and Smart Building Integration

2.12 Autonomous Vehicle Value Chain

2.13 Human Interactions with Autonomous Vehicles

2.14 Government Regulations

2.15 Autonomous Vehicle Impact Analysis

2.16 Automobile Industry Strategic Partnerships



3.0 Autonomous Vehicle Ecosystem Company Analysis

3.1 Huawei Technology Co. Ltd.

3.2 Amazon.com Inc.

3.3 GM Cruise LLC

3.4 NVidia Corporation

3.5 NXP Semiconductors NV

3.6 Apple Inc.

3.7 Microsoft Corporation

3.8 Blackberry QNX

3.9 Didi Chuxing Technology Co. Ltd.

3.10 Lyft Inc.

3.11 Uber Technologies Inc.

3.12 GrabTaxi Holdings Pte. Ltd.

3.13 Voyage

3.14 AImotive

3.15 Idriverplus

3.16 Aurora

3.17 Nuro

3.18 Zoox Inc.

3.19 Deepmap

3.20 LeddarTech

3.21 Innoviz Technologies

3.22 Innovusion

3.23 Robosense

3.24 Deep Vision

3.25 Prophesee

3.26 Deepscale

3.27 Arbe Robotics

3.28 Metawave

3.29 Commsignia

3.30 Cohda Wireless

3.31 Autotalks Ltd.

3.32 Cognata

3.33 Mighty AI

3.34 Volkswagen AG

3.35 Scania AB

3.36 Audi AG

3.37 BMW AG

3.38 Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz)

3.39 Ford Motor Company

3.40 General Motors (GM)

3.41 Honda Motor Company Ltd.

3.42 Nissan Motor Corporation

3.43 Tesla Inc.

3.44 Toyota Motor Corporation

3.45 Volvo Car Corporation

3.46 Zenuity

3.47 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

3.48 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)

3.49 Porsche AG

3.50 Groupe Renault

3.51 Groupe PSA

3.52 Alibaba (SAIC Motors)

3.53 Autoliv Inc.

3.54 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

3.55 Intel Corporation (Mobileye)

3.56 Continental AG

3.57 DENSO Corporation

3.58 Robert Bosch GmbH

3.59 Alphabet Inc. (Waymo)

3.60 Baidu Inc. (NIO)

3.61 APTIV

3.62 Cisco System Inc.

3.63 DAF Trucks

3.64 IVECO

3.65 Hyundai

3.66 Jaguar Land Rover

3.67 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

3.68 Hitachi

3.69 Magna International Inc.

3.70 Panasonic Corporation

3.71 Toshiba

3.72 Valeo

3.73 Visteon

3.74 ZF Friedrichshafen



4.0 Autonomous Vehicle Market Analysis and Forecasts

4.1 Autonomous Vehicle Market 2019 - 2024

4.2 Autonomous Vehicle Market by Segment

4.2.1 Autonomous Vehicle Market by Hardware

4.2.2 Autonomous Vehicle Market by Software

4.2.3 Autonomous Vehicle Market by Service

4.3 Autonomous Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type

4.3.1 Autonomous Vehicles in Trucking Market by Type

4.4 Autonomous Vehicle Market: Commercial vs. Military

4.4.1 Autonomous Vehicle Transportation Market: Consumer vs. Business

4.5 Autonomous Vehicle Market by Automation Level

4.5.1 Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market: Electric, ICE, and Hybrid

4.5.2 Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market by Vehicle Category

4.6 Autonomous Vehicle Market by Business Model

4.7 Embedded AI Autonomous Vehicles Market

4.7.1 Embedded AI Market in Autonomous Vehicles by Segment

4.8 Big Data Analytics in Autonomous Vehicles Market

4.8.1 Big Data Analytics Market in Autonomous Vehicle by Solution Type

4.9 Sensor Systems in Autonomous Vehicles Market

4.9.1 Sensor System Market in Autonomous Vehicle by Type

4.10 Machine Vision Systems in Autonomous Vehicles Market

4.11 Smart Building Integration in Autonomous Vehicles Market

4.11.1 Smart Building Integration Market in Autonomous Vehicles by Type

4.12 Smart Transportation System in Autonomous Vehicles Market

4.12.1 Smart Transportation Systems Market in Autonomous Vehicles by Type

4.13 Blockchain in Autonomous Vehicles Market

4.13.1 Blockchain Deployed Autonomous Vehicle Market by Type

4.14 Cloud Deployed Autonomous Vehicle Market

4.14.1 Cloud Deployed Autonomous Vehicles Market by Type

4.15 IoT Opportunity in Autonomous Vehicle Market

4.15.1 IoT Infrastructure and Services in Autonomous Vehicles Market by Segment

4.16 Autonomous Vehicle Deployment in Smart Cities Market

4.16.1 Autonomous Vehicles Deployment Market in Smart Cities by Vehicle Application

4.17 Autonomous Vehicle Deployment in Edge Networks Market

4.18 The 5G Enabled Autonomous Vehicle Market

4.18.1 Autonomous Vehicles Market in 5G by Segment

4.19 Autonomous Vehicles Market by Region

4.20 Autonomous Vehicle Shipments

4.20.1 Total Autonomous Vehicle Shipments

4.20.2 Autonomous Vehicle Shipments by Vehicle Type

4.20.3 Autonomous Vehicle Shipment Unit by Application Sector

4.20.3.1 Autonomous Vehicle Shipment Unit by Transportation Application Type

4.20.4 Autonomous Vehicle Shipments by Region



5.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

5.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

5.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

5.3 Automotive Companies

5.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

5.5 Communication Service Providers

5.6 Computing Companies

5.7 Data Analytics Providers

5.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

5.9 Networking Equipment Providers

5.10 Networking Security Providers

5.11 Semiconductor Companies

5.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

5.13 Software Providers

5.14 Smart City System Integrators

5.15 Automation System Providers

5.16 Social Media Companies

5.17 Enterprise and Government



