Global $18.12 Billion Media-based Water Filter (Activated Carbon Filters, Sediment Filters, Sand Filters) Markets, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

DUBLIN, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Media-based Water Filter Market, By Type (Activated Carbon Filters, Sediment Filters, Sand Filters and Others), By End Use Industry (Industrial, Commercial and Municipal & Residential), By Sales Channel, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Media-based Water Filter Market was valued USD12.60 billion in 2019 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.68% to reach USD18.12 billion by 2025.

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing penetration of water purification systems in industrial and commercial sectors and growing population worldwide. Increased industrial and commercial activities are deteriorating the quality of water which in turn is driving the demand for basic filters such as media-based water filter through 2025.

High penetration of low-cost water purifiers coupled with increasing installation of desalination plants across the globe are some of the other key factors expected to boost the demand for media-based water filters in the coming years. Moreover, rising demand for combination technology water purification systems is expected to propel the sales of media-based water filters, globally, during the forecast period.



The Global Media-based Water Filter Market is segmented based on type, end-use industry, sales channel and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into activated carbon filters, sand filters, sediment filters, and others. Out of which, activated carbon filter segment led the market in 2019 with share of 42.40%.

An activated carbon filter can remove volatile organic compounds, cysts, lead and pesticides from water which is contributing to the increased share of the segment. Moreover, the rising demand for water purification systems employed with activated carbon filters is further expected to increase the sale of media-based water filters during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for combination water purification technologies such as ultraviolet, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration and microfiltration also fuels the Global Media-based Water Filter Market. Growing number of deaths due to waterborne diseases, mainly in rural communities, is resulting in higher awareness among the customers regarding the benefits of media-based water filters.



The major players operating in the Global Media-based Water Filter Market are 3M Company, The Clorox Company, Xylem Inc., Pentair Plc, Culligan International Company, BWT Aktiengesellschaft (BWT AG), Exelon Filtration, LLC, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Paragon AG, Katadyn Products Inc and others.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market.

