Global $19.06 Billion Turbine Control System Market to 2026 by Type [Gas Turbine; Steam Turbine], Function [Speed; Load; Temperature; Pressure], Component [Sensors; HMI; Controllers; Software]

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Turbine Control System Market, By Type [Gas Turbine; Steam Turbine; Others], By Function [Speed Control; Load Control; Temperature Control; Pressure Control; Others], By Component [Sensors; HMI; Controllers; Software; Others] By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Turbine Control System Market stood at USD13.95 billion in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 4% to reach USD 19.06 billion by 2026.

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to rising conventional power generation and increasing operational productivity of turbines, which in turn, is improving the efficiency of power plants.

Moreover, increasing wind power generation is expected to create better opportunities for turbine control system market, globally. Gas being a cleaner fuel than coal for power generation is expected to play an important role in decarbonizing global power sector, thereby resulting in ample opportunities for the Global Turbine Control System Market in coming years.



The Global Turbine Control System Market can be segmented based on type, function and component. In terms of type, the market for turbine control system has been categorized into gas turbine, steam turbine and others. Of these segments, steam turbine control system category led the market in 2020 with share of 61.17%, primarily on account of increasing use of diesel-based, oil-based and coal-based power generation in developing nations.



Based on function, the Global Turbine Control System Market has been segmented into speed control, load control, temperature control, pressure control and others. Among these functions, speed control category accounted for the largest share in the Global Turbine Control System Market in 2020 and is likely to maintain its dominance during forecast period, backed by growing adoption of wind generation across the world.



Asia-Pacific led the Global Turbine Control System Market in 2020 and is anticipated to account for majority of global market during forecast period as well. The growth of Asia-Pacific turbine control system market can be majorly attributed to policy level support from the governments of emerging nations to promulgate gas-based power generation.

Also, Asia-Pacific is expected to become the largest energy-consuming region in the world. Additionally, growing industrialization in the region is likely to create a number of gas-based power generation facilities, which is further anticipated to spur demand for turbine control systems during forecast period.



Few of the major companies operating in the Global Turbine Control System Market are ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, The Emerson Electric Co., Woodward, Inc., Rolls-Royce PLC, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Heinzmann GmbH & Co. KG and American Superconductor Corporation.

Companies operating in the market are adoption control and automation technologies in order to enhance efficiency and productivity. As a result, the up-gradation of existing facilities is likely to drive the demand for the turbine control system market in the upcoming period.

Key Target Audience:

Companies related to electric power generation

Energy & environment associations

Energy efficiency consultants

Government and research organizations

State and national regulatory authorities

Turbine control system manufacturers

Manufacturers' associations

Public and private operators of natural gas power plants

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to turbine control system market

Market research and consulting firms

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors considered while selecting a supplier

4.2. Brand Awareness

4.3. Satisfaction Level

4.4. Current Need Gaps

4.5. Willingness to Switch From Existing Brand



5. Global Turbine Control System Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type [Gas Turbine; Steam Turbine; Others]

5.2.2. By Function [Speed Control; Load Control; Temperature Control; Pressure Control; Others ]

5.2.3. By Component [Sensors; HMI; Controllers; Software; Others]

5.2.4. By Region (Asia-Pacific; Europe; North America; South America; Middle-East & Africa)

5.2.5. By Company (2020)

5.3. Product Market Map



6. Asia-Pacific Turbine Control System Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type

6.2.2. By Function

6.2.3. By Component

6.2.4. By Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

6.3.1. China Turbine Control System Market Outlook

6.3.2. India Turbine Control System Market Outlook

6.3.3. Japan Turbine Control System Market Outlook

6.3.4. South Korea Turbine Control System Market Outlook

6.3.5. Australia Turbine Control System Market Outlook

6.3.6. Singapore Turbine Control System Market Outlook

6.3.7. Malaysia Turbine Control System Market Outlook



7. North America Turbine Control System Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Function

7.2.3. By Component

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. North America: Country Analysis

7.3.1. United States Turbine Control System Market Outlook

7.3.2. Mexico Turbine Control System Market Outlook

7.3.3. Canada Turbine Control System Market Outlook



8. Europe Turbine Control System Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Function

8.2.3. By Component

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

8.3.1. Germany Turbine Control System Market Outlook

8.3.2. France Turbine Control System Market Outlook

8.3.3. United Kingdom Turbine Control System Market Outlook

8.3.4. Italy Turbine Control System Market Outlook

8.3.5. Spain Turbine Control System Market Outlook



9. South America Turbine Control System Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Function

9.2.3. By Component

9.2.4. By Country

9.3. South America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. Brazil Turbine Control System Market Outlook

9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1.1. By Value

9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.1.2.1. By Type

9.3.1.2.2. By Component

9.3.2. Argentina Turbine Control System Market Outlook

9.3.3. Colombia Turbine Control System Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Turbine Control System Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By Function

10.2.3. By Component

10.2.4. By Country

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Saudi Arabia Turbine Control System Market Outlook

10.3.2. UAE Turbine Control System Market Outlook

10.3.3. Egypt Turbine Control System Market Outlook

10.3.4. Iran Turbine Control System Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Turbine Control System Market



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1.1 ABB Ltd.

14.1.2 Siemens AG

14.1.3 General Electric Company

14.1.4 The Emerson Electric Co.

14.1.5 Woodward, Inc.

14.1.6 Rolls-Royce PLC

14.1.7 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

14.1.8 Honeywell International Inc.

14.1.9 Heinzmann GmbH & Co. KG

14.1.10 American Superconductor Corporation



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53ilpf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

