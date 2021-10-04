Global $19.5 billion Terminal Sterilization Services Market to 2028 with Trends and Analysis

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Terminal Sterilization Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Ethylene Oxide, Irradiation, Moist Heat Terminal Sterilization), by End-use (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global terminal sterilization services market size is anticipated to reach USD 19.5 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2028. The current advent of the novel COVID-19 pandemic has led to the growing demand for sterilization services and is expected to reach new frontiers in the upcoming months. As more and more people are getting infected with COVID, it is likely to create a demand for critical care equipment, which is leading to the growth of the market, globally. This is anticipated to provide plenty of opportunities for market players.



The mounting concerns over healthcare-associated infections spread through the environment or person are the major factor augmenting the market. As per CDC, in the U.S., it was estimated that HAIs account for approximately 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths each year, thus driving the market.



Growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector has had a tremendous impact on market growth. According to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association estimates 2018, the U.S.-based biopharmaceutical companies invested nearly USD 102.0 billion in R&D. Thus, increased R&D activities result in increased demand for various sterilization processes in these industries, thereby, fueling market growth during the forecast period.



Furthermore, the introduction of innovative products and the incorporation of new technologies by market players are expected to contribute to market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in April 2020, Matachana Group launched new steam sterilizers-MPHS Series-specifically designed to meet the guidelines of the pharmaceutical industry.



Terminal Sterilization Services Market Report Highlights

On the basis of product, the ethylene oxide segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 34.9% in 2020 owing to numerous advantages offered by this method such as simple penetration, large sterilizing volume, and broad material compatibility

Based on end-use, the pharma segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 67.0% in 2020. Increasing R&D activities and the launch of complex equipment are boosting demand for the sterilization process in pharmaceutical companies

North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 35.6% in 2020 owing to increased adoption of standard sterilization services among hospitals and research centers. Additionally, the constantly expanding patient pool is further driving the market in the region

Companies Mentioned

Steris, plc.

3M

Getinge Group

Advanced Sterilization Products Services, Inc. (Fortive)

Belimed

Cantel Medical

Matachana Group

Sterigenics International LLC

Olympus Corp.

Tso3

5. Terminal Sterilization Services Market - Competitive Analysis



