Global $194 Bn mHealth Markets to 2027

The mHealth market size is estimated to grow from USD 45 Billion in 2020 to USD 194 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.



The latest report on mHealth Market understands market size estimates, forecasts, market shares, competition analysis, along with industry trends of MHealth with emphasis on market timelines and technology roadmaps analysis.



Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing market segments. It includes detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings.

Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.



Market Analysis and Insights: mHealth Market Analysis & Insights

MHealth Market Scope and Market Size

MHealth markets are segmented by component, services, participants and region. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global MHealth market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.



Report further studies the market development status and future and mHealth Market trend across the world. Also, it splits MHealth by component, services, participants and region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.

The MHealth market is segmented by component, services, participants and region. The research covers the current and historic MHealth market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players /manufacturers such as:

AT&T

Telefonica S.A.

SoftServe

Google Inc.

Airstrip Technologies Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Apple Inc.

Orange

mQure

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Vodafone Group

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Component

Wearables

BP Monitors

Glucose Meters

Pulse Oximeters

Sleep Apnea Monitors (PSG)

Neurological Monitors

Activity Trackers/ Actigraphs

mHealth Apps

Medical Apps

Women's Health

Personal Health Record Apps

Medication Management Apps

Disease Management Apps

Diagnostic Apps

Remote Monitoring Apps

Others

Fitness Apps

Exercise & Fitness

Diet & Nutrition

Lifestyle & Stress

By Services

Monitoring Services

Independent Aging Solutions

Chronic Disease Management & Post-acute Care Services

Diagnosis Services

Healthcare Systems Strengthening Services

Others

By Participants

Mobile Operators

Device Vendors

Content Players

Healthcare Providers

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Franc

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World (RoW)

Middle East

Africa

South America

