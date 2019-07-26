Global $2.18 Billion Mobile Power Plant Market Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Power Plant - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Mobile Power Plant market accounted for $1.34 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.18 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2026



Some of the factors such as lack of power infrastructure in few areas and growing electricity in remote locations and high frequency of natural disasters boost the market growth. However, absence of fuel in remote areas is hampering the market growth. Moreover, capacity expansion by vendors and the Un Sustainable Energy for All Campaign provide opportunities for the growth of the market.



Mobile power plants field-proven systems, completely packaged that can be delivered and installed speedily to provide faster, well-organized and cost effective online power. They can be easily transported through trucks via road, rail, sea or air. Mobile power plants can run on various types of fuel such as natural gas and diesel. They are built on versatile pre-engineered turbine suits to meet operational needs in various locations.



By application, emergency power registered significant share during the forecast period attributed to increase in natural disasters in emerging economies such as Japan, China, US, and India are driving the emergency power market. Emergency power is an independent source of electrical power which supports important electrical systems on loss of normal power supply. Based on geography, Middle East & Africa dominated the market growth due to developments in oil and gas and growing investments in remote areas.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some of the key players in this market include



Metka

Ethos Energy

Siemens

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Mapna Group

General Electric

Benchmarking

APR Energy

Solar Turbines

Meidensha

PW Power Systems

Turbine Technology Services

Vericor

Doosan

PortableElectric

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Mobile Power Plant Market, By Fuel Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Diesel

5.3 Natural Gas/LPG

5.4 Other Fuel Types

5.4.1 Biofuels

5.4.2 Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO)



6 Global Mobile Power Plant Market, By Power Rating

6.1 Introduction

6.2 21-50 MW

6.3 11-20 MW

6.4 1-10 MW



7 Global Mobile Power Plant Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Oil & Gas

7.3 Emergency Power

7.4 Remote Area Electrification

7.5 Other Applications



8 Global Mobile Power Plant Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling



