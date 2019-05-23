Global $2.4 Bn Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Markets 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biodegradable food service disposables market reached a value of US$ 2.4 Billion in 2018.



Completely, biodegradable disposables are made from naturally-occurring substances such as sugarcane fibre (Bagasse), corn starch, wheat bran, bamboo, areca nut sheaths, dried leaves such as palm leaves, coconut coir, etc. Environmental concerns arising from the usage and disposal of paper disposables are currently driving the growth of the global biodegradable food service disposables market.



For instance, paper disposables made from wood fibre are causing the destruction of millions of acres of forests and the inner polyurethane layer in paper disposables restricts their biodegradability. On the contrary, completely biodegradable materials are usually compostable which indicates that upon degradation, these materials release valuable nutrients into soil making it more fertile.



Increasing environmental concerns due to the rising usage and disposal of paper disposables have created strong potential for the biodegradable food service disposables market to grow in the coming years. Plastic ban in several countries and rising consumer awareness about the environmental impact posed by plastic and paper disposables have resulted into increased preference for completely biodegradable alternatives.



Moreover, continuous urbanisation, sedentary lifestyles and on-the-go food culture are expected to further propel the growth of the market in the short and medium terms. Easy availability of raw materials used in the manufacturing of biodegradable food service disposables is another factor which will provide the manufacturers with ease of production, thereby increasing the availability of these products in the market.



The market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 3.4 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2024.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global biodegradable food service disposables market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

Which are the key regions in the global biodegradable food service disposables market?

Which are the various raw materials used in the global biodegradable food service disposables market?

Which are the key product types in the global biodegradable food service disposables market?

Which are the major distribution channels in the global biodegradable food service disposables market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global biodegradable food service disposables market?

What is the market structure and who are the key players?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global biodegradable food service disposables market?

What is the manufacturing process for biodegradable food service disposables?

What is the degree of competition in the global biodegradable food service disposables market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Raw Material Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.3 Manufacturing

5.9.4 Distribution

5.9.5 Retail

5.9.6 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Price Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Region

6.1 Europe

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 North America

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.4 Middle East and Africa

6.5 Latin America



7 Market Breakup by Raw Material Type

7.1 Pulp and Paper

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Biopolymers

7.3 Leaves

7.4 Wood



8 Market Breakup by Product Type

8.1 Cups

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Clam Shells and Containers

8.3 Plates

8.4 Cutleries

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Business to Customer (B2C)

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Business to Business (B2B)

9.2.3 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.2.3.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.2.3.2 Online Stores

9.2.3.3 Others



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players



11 Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Raw Material Requirement

11.3 Manufacturing Process

11.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



12 Key Players Profile



