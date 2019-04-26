Global $2.43 Bn Medical Terminology Software Markets, 2017-2026

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Terminology Software - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Terminology Software market accounted for $496.75 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2431.66 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period.

The increasing focus on minimizing medical errors and disparity & fragmentation in the terminology content of healthcare organizations are some of the factors for impelling the market growth. Moreover, the reluctance to use terminology software over conventional practices is hindering the market. In addition, growing need to maintain data integrity is providing ample opportunities.

Medical terminologies provide a powerful instrument to both abstract medical information or to enrich it in order to make it better understandable. The various application areas offer terminology systems have not only led to a variety of such systems, but also to attempts developing and maintaining systems that support a multitude of application purposes.

Based on Application, the quality reporting segment growing owing to rising government initiatives to implement regulations promoting the adoption of quality reporting is a key factor for the growth of this segment. By geography, Asia pacific is accounted for the highest growth due to improving healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare insurance coverage, and growing medical tourism in the region are influencing the growth of the medical terminology software market in the Asia Pacific. Asian countries such as India, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia are in the early stages of adopting healthcare IT solutions including medical terminology solutions.



Some of the key players profiled in the Medical Terminology Software market include are 3M, Intelligent Medical Objects, Clinical Architecture, B2i Healthcare, Bitac, Carecom, Apelon, BT Clinical Computing, HiveWorx and Wolters Kluwer.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Medical Terminology Software Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Platforms

5.3 Services



6 Global Medical Terminology Software Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Clinical Guidelines

6.3 Public Health Surveillance

6.4 Quality Reporting

6.5 Decision Support

6.6 Clinical Trials

6.7 Reimbursement

6.8 Data Aggregation

6.9 Data Integration



7 Global Medical Terminology Software Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Healthcare It Vendors

7.3 Healthcare Payers

7.3.1 Public Payers

7.3.2 Private Payers

7.4 Healthcare Providers

7.4.1 Health Information Exchanges

7.4.2 Healthcare Service Providers

7.5 Other End Users



8 Global Medical Terminology Software Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 3M

10.2 Intelligent Medical Objects

10.3 Clinical Architecture

10.4 B2i Healthcare

10.5 Bitac

10.6 Carecom

10.7 Apelon

10.8 BT Clinical Computing

10.9 HiveWorx

10.10 Wolters Kluwer



