Global $2.88 Billion Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

The global market for biomedical refrigerators and freezers was valued at USD 2.88 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% in value terms during the forecast period.



Biomedical refrigerators and freezers have the capabilities to store the biological samples like blood and urine at the desired low temperatures for diagnosis and testing purposes. Rise in number of blood banks all over the world calls for biomedical refrigerators and freezers to provide high quality samples to the patients.



Additionally, biomedical refrigerators and freezers are environmentally friendly as they release less GHG in the atmosphere, which is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market until 2025. However, the high installation cost is a major restraining factor of this market.



The Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market is segmented on the basis of product, storage, temperature, capacity, end-user, company and region. The product segment is segmented into pass-through, explosion safe, flammable storage, combo/dual temperature, ultra-low freezers, plasma freezers and others. Out of which the plasma freezers are likely to hold the largest market share as plasmapheresis is the most frequently used technique amongst all the techniques as of 2019.



The Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market is widespread, expanding itself to regions Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. As of 2019, North America held the largest market share by virtue of the increasing cases due to the progress of biobanks and genome engineering. In North America, United States is the largest contributor to the market share of biomedical refrigerators and freezers.



Major players in the Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Terumo BCT, Inc., Eppendorf AG, PHC Corporation, Haier Inc., Arctiko A/S, Binder GmbH, Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Inc., Desmon S.p.A., Froilabo- Techcomp Group, Helmer Scientific, Inc., Migali Industries, Inc., Sofrigam SA, Philipp Kirsch GmbH, Cornerstone Capital Holding, Marvel Refrigeration, Liebherr International AG, Follett LCC., B Medical Systems S.a r.l., Biobase Corporation, etc.



The inter-company competition keeps on increasing parallelly with the market which in turn leads to innovations in technology, thus increasing customer satisfaction on a global level.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product (Pass-Through, Explosion Safe, Flammable storage, Combo/Dual Temperature, Ultra Low freezers, Plasma freezers, Others)

5.2.2. By Storage (Blood, Vaccines, Plasma, DNA, Flammable chemicals, Others)

5.2.3. By Temperature (RNA & DNA (-70C to -80C), Vaccines (-30C to -40 C), Others)

5.2.4. By Capacity (138L, 169L, 221L, 230L, 426L, 690L, Others)

5.2.5. By End-User (Hospitals, Pharmacies, Diagnostic Centers, Research Laboratories, Blood Banks)

5.2.6. By Company (2019)

5.2.7. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index, By Product



6. Asia-Pacific Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Outlook



7. Europe Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Outlook



8. North America Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Outlook



9. South America Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Outlook



11. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

14.2.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

14.2.2. Terumo BCT, Inc.

14.2.3. Eppendorf AG

14.2.4. PHC Corporation

14.2.5. Haier Inc.

14.2.6. Arctiko A/S

14.2.7. Binder GmbH

14.2.8. Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Inc.

14.2.9. Desmon S.p.A.

14.2.10. Froilabo- Techcomp Group

14.2.11. Helmer Scientific, Inc.

14.2.12. Migali Industries, Inc.

14.2.13. Sofrigam SA

14.2.14. Philipp Kirsch GmbH

14.2.15. Cornerstone Capital Holding

14.2.16. Marvel Refrigeration

14.2.17. Liebherr International AG

14.2.18. Follett LCC.

14.2.19. B Medical Systems S.a r.l.

14.2.20. Biobase Corporation



15. Strategic Recommendations



