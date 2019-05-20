Global $2 Bn Photoelectric Sensors Market Forecast to 2024 - Rising Adoption of Industrial Automation / Increasing Government Initiatives / Need for Increased Production Efficiency

DUBLIN, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Photoelectric Sensors Market by Technology (Through-beam, Retro-reflective, Reflective), Range, Structure, Beam Source (Laser Beam, Standard Beam), Application (Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The photoelectric sensors market is expected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2019 to USD 2.0 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.



The need for photoelectric sensors is mainly governed by the rising adoption of industrial automation and increasing government initiatives. However, competent alternative technologies such as inductive, capacitive, ultrasonic which serve the relatively same purpose can hinder the growth of the market.



The reflective segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The reflective market is the fastest-growing segment in the photoelectric sensors market. Reflective (diffuse) sensors offer the cheapest sensing solution among all other categories of photoelectric sensors, which itself makes it quite eminent to be adopted across various applications with budget constraints. Also, with technological advancements such as laser beam and others, accuracy and sensing range are being improved. Also, one-point installation and convenience drive the increasing shipment of reflective sensors.



Industrial manufacturing output is expected to hold the largest size of photoelectric sensors market during the forecast period



Industrial manufacturing is the most dominant industry for photoelectric sensors. The need for automation is increasing in industrial products manufacturing to ensure accuracy, shorter and consistent cycles, and faster time-to-market. Also, the rising trend of mass customization where versatility is required along with precision; automation is inevitable. Moreover, newer trends such as smart factories and realization of its benefits to bring the process efficiency lead the adoption of automation for industrial manufacturing, which eventually drives the adoption of photoelectric sensors in industrial automation.



APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to an increasing number of automation activities in industrial processes, government initiatives for driving smart industries, and established the market for manufacturing in China, Japan, and South Korea. China is a global manufacturing hub for semiconductor and automotive manufacturers.



Omron Corporation (Japan), Keyence Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), Sick AG (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), IFM Electronic FZC (Germany), Balluff (Germany), Pepperl & Fuchs (Germany), and Banner Engineering (US) are among the leading players in the photoelectric sensors market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Adoption of Industrial Automation

5.2.1.2 Increasing Government Initiatives

5.2.1.3 Need for Increased Production Efficiency

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Competent Alternative Technologies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Digitization and Connected Industries

5.2.3.2 Growing Trend of Miniaturization for Sensor Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Required High Maintenance

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Photoelectric Sensors Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Through-Beam

6.2.1 Highest Accuracy and Maximum Sensing Range are the Key Characteristics for Through-Beam Sensors Adoption

6.3 Retro-Reflective

6.3.1 Being Most Optimum Solution With Respect to Price, Accuracy, Reliability, and Sensing Range, Retro-Reflective Sensors are Highly Adopted

6.4 Reflective

6.4.1 Reflective Sensors are Preferred for Short Range Sensing Applications With Space and Budget Constraints



7 Photoelectric Sensors Market, By Range

7.1 Introduction

7.2 100 Mm

7.2.1 Sensors With 100 Mm Range are Used for Close Monitoring of Small Objects

7.3 >100-1,000 Mm

7.3.1 Sensors With >100-1,000 Mm Range are Being Adopted at the Highest Rate

7.4 >1,000-10,000 Mm

7.4.1 Sensors With >1,000-10,000 Mm Range to Hold the Largest Market for Retro-Reflective Sensing Technology

7.5 >10,000 Mm

7.5.1 Sensors With >10,000 Mm Range are Largely Offered By Through-Beam Sensing Technology for Long-Distance Applications



8 Photoelectric Sensors Market, By Structure

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Built-In Amplifier

8.2.1 Built-In Amplifier Photoelectric Sensors are Less Susceptible to Noise With No External Signal Transmission Connectivity

8.3 Built-In Power Supply

8.3.1 Convenience of Use Without Any External Connected Components Drive the Demand for Built-In Power Supply Photoelectric Sensors

8.4 Separate Amplifier

8.4.1 Factors Such as Compact Size and Remote Sensing Adjustments Drive the Market for Separate Amplifier Photoelectric Sensors

8.5 Fiber Type

8.5.1 Market for Fiber-Type Photoelectric Sensors is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period



9 Photoelectric Sensors Market, By Beam Source

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Laser Beam Source

9.2.1 Market for Laser Sensors is Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate

9.3 Standard Beam Source

9.3.1 LEDs

9.3.1.1 LEDs are Mainly Adopted as A Beam Source for Photoelectric Sensors

9.3.2 Infrared

9.3.2.1 High Efficiency of Infrared Sensors Drives Its Demand



10 Photoelectric Sensors Market, By Output

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Digital

10.2.1 Digital Output Sensors Held the Largest Share of the Photoelectric Sensors Market

10.3 Analog

10.3.1 Analog Output Sensors are Used for Analysing the Variation in the Measurement



11 Photoelectric Sensors Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Consumer Electronics

11.2.1 Ensuring the Process Efficiency and Precise Operations Drive the Consumer Electronics Photo Electronic Market

11.3 Industrial Manufacturing

11.3.1 Industrial Manufacturing Held the Largest Market of Photoelectric Sensors

11.4 Automotive & Transportation

11.4.1 Increasing Infrastructure Investments and Developments in Automotive & Transportation Drives the Adoption of Photoelectric Sensors

11.5 Building Automation

11.5.1 Smart City Initiatives and Adoption of Automation for Convenience and Safety Measure Drive the Building Automation Photoelectric Sensors Market

11.6 Food & Beverages

11.6.1 Photoelectric Sensors Market for Food & Beverages is Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate

11.7 Pharmaceuticals & Medical

11.7.1 Maintaining Safe, Consistent, and Efficient Manufacturing Processes Demands Photoelectric Sensors for Pharmaceuticals & Medical Applications

11.8 Packaging

11.8.1 Photoelectric Sensors are Being Adopted to Increase the Overall Capacity of Packaging Plant With Improved Correctness

11.9 Others



12 Geographic Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.1.1 US Held the Largest Market of Photoelectric Sensors in North America

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.2.1 Increasing Manufacturing Companies Across Various Industries Drive the Demand for Photoelectric Sensors in Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.2.3.1 Market in Mexico is Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate During Forecast Period.

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Automation in Automotive Industry Drive the Demand for Photoelectric Sensors in Germany

12.3.2 France

12.3.2.1 The Market in France is Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate in Europe

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.3.1 Growing Industrialization in Italy Drive the Demand of Photoelectric Sensors

12.3.4 UK

12.3.4.1 Growing Pharmaceutical, F&B, and Packaging Industries to Drive the Market in the UK

12.3.5 Rest of Europe

12.4 APAC

12.4.1 China

12.4.1.1 China Held the Largest Share of Photoelectric Sensors Market in APAC

12.4.2 Japan

12.4.2.1 Being One of the Largest Manufacturers of Photoelectric Sensors, Japanese Photoelectric Sensors Market to Grow With Established Factory Automation and R&D Growth

12.4.3 South Korea

12.4.3.1 Presence of Strong Consumer Electronics Manufacturing in South Korea Drive the Demand for Photoelectric Sensors Market

12.4.4 India

12.4.4.1 Photoelectric Sensors Market in India to Grow at the Highest Rate in APAC

12.4.5 Rest of APAC

12.5 RoW

12.5.1 South America

12.5.1.1 Market in South America to Grow With Growing Economy and Increasing Demand for Industrial Automation

12.5.2 Middle East & Africa

12.5.2.1 Increasing Investments in Middle East & African Countries for Economic Developments to Drive the Photoelectric Sensors Market



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Ranking Analysis

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.3.1 Product Developments and Launches

13.3.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

13.3.3 Acquisitions

13.3.4 Investments and Expansions

13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.4.1 Visionary Leaders

13.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

13.4.3 Innovators

13.4.4 Emerging Companies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Companies

14.1.1 Omron

14.1.2 Keyence

14.1.3 Sick

14.1.4 Schneider Electric

14.1.5 Panasonic

14.1.6 Rockwell

14.1.7 IFM

14.1.8 Pepperl + Fuchs

14.1.9 Balluff

14.1.10 Banner Engineering

14.2 Other Key Companies

14.2.1 Sensopart Industriesensorik

14.2.2 Htm Sensors

14.2.3 Fargo Controls

14.2.4 Leuze Electronic

14.2.5 Wenglor Sensoric

14.2.6 Autonics

14.2.7 Bernstein

14.2.8 Cntd Electric Technology



