Global $2+ Bn Sports & Cargo Carrier Market to 2023: Upsurge in Outdoor Activities / Increasing Use of SUVs / Surging Millennial Spending / Emergence of New Sports

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2019 -- The "Global Sports & Cargo Carrier Market (Roof Rack, Roof Box, Bike Car Rack, Ski Rack, Watersport Carrier): Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sports and cargo carrier market is estimated to reach US$2.03 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.57% for the period spanning 2019-2023.

Sports and cargo carrier are mainly utilized for carrying essential sports gears securely. The growth of the market has been driven by increment in SUVs vehicle production, increasing expenditure on travel and tourism, rising e-commerce retail sales and expanding urbanization.



However, growth of the market would be challenged by hiking raw material prices, higher fuel prices, quality issues in online purchase and seasonality. Some of the noteworthy trends of the market include the emergence of new sports, increasing the use of SUV type vehicles, upsurge in outdoor activities and surging millennial spending.



In 2018, bike car rack was the dominant segment because of the driving factors such as increasing demand for recreational vehicles, emerging use of racks for different storage purposes during the tours and increasing travel and tourism rate.



The fastest-growing regional market is Europe owing to the increasing demand for roof racks in the region, increasing expenditure on travel and tourism and increment in recreational vehicle production. North America represents one of the largest sports and cargo carrier market and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels because of the increasing participation in sports and outdoor activities and a large number of young people moving out to different cities for studies and work in countries like the U.S.



Scope of the Report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global sports and cargo carrier market, segmented into Roof rack, Roof box, Bike car rack, Ski rack and Watersport carrier segments.

The major regional markets ( North America and Europe ) have been analyzed.

and ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Thule Group AB, Kemflo Inc. Co., Ltd., BrenderUP Group AB (Mont Blanc Group), BOS Group (ATERA), Saris Cycling Group Inc., and VDL Groep (VDL Hapro)) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Sports and Cargo Carrier Manufacturers

Sports and Cargo Carrier Distributors/Wholesalers

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Sports and Cargo Carrier

1.2 Types of Sports and Cargo Carrier

1.3 Sports and Cargo Carrier Supply Chain

1.4 Raw Materials of Sports and Cargo Carrier

1.5 Features of Sports and Cargo Carrier



2. Global Sports and Cargo Carrier Market

2.1 Global Sports and Cargo Carrier Market by Value

2.2 Global Sports and Cargo Carrier Market Value by Region

2.3 Global Sports and Cargo Carrier Market by Type

2.4 Sports and Cargo Carrier Market Value by Type



3. Regional Sports and Cargo Carrier Market

3.1 North America

3.1.1 North America Sports and Cargo Carrier Market by Value

3.1.2 North America Sports and Cargo Carrier Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Europe

3.3 ROW



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Ageing Population

4.1.2 Increasing Expenditure on Travel and Tourism

4.1.3 Expanding Urbanization

4.1.4 Upsurge in Economic Growth

4.1.5 Escalating E-Commerce Retail Sales

4.1.6 Increment in Vehicle Production

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Upsurge in Outdoor Activities

4.2.2 Increasing Use of SUVs

4.2.3 Surging Millennial Spending

4.2.4 Emergence of New Sports

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Hiking Raw Materials Prices

4.3.2 Higher Fuel Prices

4.3.3 Quality Issues in Online Purchase

4.3.4 Seasonality



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Global Sports and Cargo Carrier Market Share by Players

5.2 Europe Sports and Cargo Carrier Market

5.3 NAFTA Sports and Cargo Carrier Market

5.4 Latin America Sports and Cargo Carrier Market

5.5 ROW Sports and Cargo Carrier Market



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Thule Group AB

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Kemflo International Co., Ltd. (Yakima)

6.3 BrenderUP Group AB (Mont Blanc Group)

6.4 BOS Group (ATERA)

6.5 Saris Cycling Group, Inc.

6.6 VDL Groep (VDL Hapro)



