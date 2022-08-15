Global 2-Shot Injection Molding Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2026 - Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2-Shot Injection Molding - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global 2-Shot Injection Molding Market to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2026

The global market for 2-Shot Injection Molding estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period.

Growth in the 2-shot injection molding market over the coming years would be led by increasing demand for high precision molded parts in industries such as medical and automotive. With 2-shot injection molding designers are able to design parts with multiple value added features. The molding process allows molding of soft-touch materials with stronger substrates for enhancing aesthetics and ergonomics of products.

Automotive manufacturing and medical products end-use market are the two primary end-use sectors. A notable trend in the market has been the rapid development of a few specialized polymer grades that could be used specifically in the 2-shot molding process. These specialty polymers have enhanced adhesion and compatibility with the other polymers and are also being offered in different colors.

Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR to reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumer Goods segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 21.1% share of the global 2-Shot Injection Molding market. In the automotive manufacturing market, 2-shot injection molding are employed for producing components such as battery units, mounting fixtures, and lever caps, among others, which need to be durable and have good appearance.

Within the consumer goods sector, use of 2-shot injection molding is prevalent in manufacture of components of different design and volume specifications from small and low-volume to complex and high-volume. Bottle dispensers, kitchen bakeware, plastic showerheads, and silicone parts and products for home use are prominent applications of 2-shot injection molding in the consumer goods domain.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026

The 2-Shot Injection Molding market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 23.58% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

With Asian consumers being price conscious, car manufacturers are more focused on light weighing the car which includes replacement of metal parts with plastics. This is expected to further drive the demand for plastic molding machinery.

By Application, Electrical & Electronics Segment to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026

A significant number of consumer and medical electronics applications seek capabilities enabled by biocompatible, solvent-resistant over molding materials that come with a regulatory rating. For such projects, employing 2-shot injection molding approach can deliver best results. 2-shot injection molding of electronics and electrical devices involves low- or high-pressure processing of a premolded device to provide a rugged thermoplastic outer layer, a safer encapsulation, and a comprehensive sealing.

In the global Electrical & Electronics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$275.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to the digital archives

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

2-Shot Injection Molding - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

A Roller Coaster Year for Plastic Processing Machinery

Performance Snapshot of Major End-Use Markets for 2-shot Injection Molding

Automotive Sector

Electrical & Electronics Equipment

Medical Equipment & Supplies

2-Shot Injection Molding: An Introduction

Benefits of 2-Shot Injection Molding

Considerations for Mold Design

Compatibility of Materials used in 2-shot Injection Molding: A Key Criterion

Overmolding Vs Two-shot Molding

Market Outlook

Global Manufacturing PMI: An important Bellwether

Recent Industry Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 52 Featured)

Bemis Manufacturing Company

Biomedical Polymers Inc.

Carclo Technical Plastics

Evco Plastics

Gemini Group, Inc.

Nyloncraft, Inc.

Paragon Rapid Technologies Limited

Rogan Corporation

YOMURA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Developments Drive Growth

Insight into Application of Injection Molding in Automobile Sector

Rising Emphasis on Sophisticated Automotive Parts & Components Steers Demand

Rise in Use of Plastics to favor Growth

Plastic Components in Passenger Cars by Plastic Type

Drive towards Lighter Vehicles to Benefit Prospects

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand

Electric Vehicles Buoy Growth Opportunities

2-Shot Injection Molding Gains Traction in Medical Applications

Plastic Molders for the Medical Sector Feels the Effects of COVID-19

Rise in Demand for Medical Devices to Spur Growth Prospects

Consumer Goods Manufacturers Rely on 2-Shot Injection Molding to Make Better Quality Products

Electrical & Electronics Sector: Prominent Consumer of 2-Shot Injection Molding

Growing Relevance in Industrial Applications Augurs Well

High Cost Savings of 2 Shot Injection Molding Technology Capture Interest

Blending of Liquid Silicone Rubber and Thermosplastics Expands Growth Avenues

Pick Up in Reshoring of Manufacturing Activities Accelerated by the Covid-19 Pandemic Creates Lucrative Opportunities

A Review of the Latest Plastic Injection Molding Trends

Contract Manufacturing to Gain Strength

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m6a1tb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets