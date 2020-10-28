Global $20+ Billion Online Language Learning Market Outlook to 2027 with Impact Insights of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Language Learning - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Online Language Learning Market accounted for $8.17 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $20.37 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

Globalization and the increasing need for communication across the borders are propelling the market growth. However, technological risks and duplicitous sources may hamper the growth of the market.

Online language learning is a term referred to as the process of learning a new language. The virtual world is playing an important role in most of the sectors, especially in language learning. Globalization and expansion into new geographies are increasing cultural diversity and communication patterns which demand language learning programs and courses.

Based on the mode, the consumer segment is likely to have a huge demand due to growing adoption of the online language learning apps, availability of short and long term pricing plans, and drop in internet data costs are some of the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.

By geography, the Asia-Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the factors such as substantial young population looking for better job opportunities, escalating penetration of smartphones, growing digitization of content, government initiatives for national online education networks, and shortage of teachers in rapidly developing countries.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some of the key players profiled in the Online Language Learning Market include



Voxy Inc.

Duolingo Inc.

EF Education First Ltd.

Cengage Learning Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Sanako Corp.

Pearson Plc

Rosetta Stone Inc.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

Eleutian Technology

Inlingua International

Wall Street English

iTutorGroup

Babbel

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End-user Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Online Language Learning Market, By Mode

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Consumer

5.3 Higher Education Department (HED)

5.4 K12

5.5 Non-profit



6 Global Online Language Learning Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Course

6.3 Solution

6.3.1 Tutoring

6.3.2 Software as a service (SaaS)

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Support

6.4.2 Training



7 Global Online Language Learning Market, By Language Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Arabic

7.3 English

7.4 French

7.5 German

7.6 Italian

7.7 Japanese

7.8 Korean

7.9 Mandarin Chinese

7.10 Spanish

7.11 Hindi

7.12 European Language



8 Global Online Language Learning Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Self-paced

8.3 Instructor-led



9 Global Online Language Learning Market, By Pricing Model

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Freemium

9.3 Subscription

9.3.1 Annual

9.3.2 Monthly



10 Global Online Language Learning Market, By Platform

10.1 Introduction

10.2 App-based

10.3 Web-based



11 Global Online Language Learning Market, By Deployment Mode

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Hybrid

11.3 Private

11.4 Public



12 Global Online Language Learning Market, By Application

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Banking

12.3 Consumer Goods

12.4 Energy

12.5 Entertainment

12.6 Financial Services

12.7 Healthcare

12.8 Insurance

12.9 IT and Telecom

12.10 Manufacturing

12.11 Media

12.12 Retail



13 Global Online Language Learning Market, By End-user

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Corporate

13.3 Educational Institutes

13.4 Individuals

13.5 Government Institution



14 Global Online Language Learning Market, By Geography



15 Key Developments

15.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

15.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

15.3 New Product Launches

15.4 Expansions

15.5 Other Key Strategies



16 Company Profiling



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g64ew8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

