Global $20+ Billion Secure Logistics Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

The global secure logistics market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2025.



The global secure logistics market size by revenue is likely to cross over $20 billion by 2020. The global market is dominated by cash-in-transit services. The industry has witnessed the growing adoption of new technology in logistics industry by major secure logistics market players to ensure the safety and security of cash-in-transit vehicles. The demand increased for services such as cash pick-up & delivery, intercity bulk cash movement, and ATM cash management. This is expected to contribute to the growth of the cash supply services in the APAC region with a significant upsurge in secure logistics services during the forecast period.



Since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, the banking sector worldwide has witnessed a slowdown in their activities and has majorly affected. The pandemic has jolted the financial market. Between February 2020 and April 2020, financial markets mainly from the Americas, APAC, and Europe have been whipsawed. Due to shutdowns and income slowdown, the repayment of loans in Europe may cease leaving the banks dry. Banks in India and China are likely to witness a spike in the non-performing assets ratio by 1.9% and 2%, respectively, in 2020. The Covid-19 crisis is expected to weigh on the credit quality of APAC financial institutions. It was estimated that the region is likely to hit $1.4 trillion in non-performing assets and additional credit costs of about $440 billion by the end of 2020.



Secure Logistics Market Segmentation



The global secure logistics market research report includes a detailed segmentation by service type, end-user, and geography. Cash-in-transit services are experiencing exponential growth in emerging countries, especially in APAC. China and India are the fastest-growing segments for cash-in-transit services. The increasing ATMs mainly in developing economies is the major driving factor for the growth of cash services. The market in emerging countries, which include India, Indonesia, and Morocco, where cash accounts for more than 80% of transactions, is growing. The annual rate of decline in cash transactions is marginal, providing high growth opportunities in logistics industry and for the companies operating in the industry.



Globally, the recent developments in international logistics is increasing level of transactions in point of sale (POS) and withdrawal activities in ATMs, especially in rural markets in emerging countries, is expected to fuel the demand for secure logistics in financial institutions. In 2019, increasing urbanization and access to technology that is observed with 72% of account holders increase the level of transactions in POS and withdrawal activities in ATMs. The demand for secure transit in financial institutions holds a major portion on the global scale. The growth in investment banking and financial institutions globally was a mixed bag in 2019. Global deposit growth over the year between 2015 and 2019 remained relatively flat, with a modest growth of approximately 1.5% in 2019.



The demand for secure transits gained its popularity in global large-scale retailers in 2019. Increasing security concerns and protection of intellectual properties of the state-of-the-art technology that is used by manufacturers are expected to be key major drivers, which are expected to drive the market in emerging economies. The growing demand for premium gadgets and high investments in large-scale machinery has been driving the secure logistics market in APAC and Europe.



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The global secure logistics market is highly competitive due to the presence of several global, regional, and local players. The majority share of the market is captured by global players including Brink's, G4S, Garda World, Loomis, and Prosegur. To maintain a competitive advantage with other players in the market, global players are focusing on inorganic growth strategies, developing differentiated services by making high-value investments in technology. In addition, the threat of new entrants in the industry is low due to the high regulatory compliance and the client's preference toward well-established companies. Therefore, high competition is witnessed among major players for global secure logistics companies.



Competitive Landscape



Prominent Vendors

Brinks

G4S

Loomis

Securitas

Garda World

Prosegur

Allied Universal

CMS

Knoxshield Security Logistics

Zegmax Logistics

TB Forte

Cash Logistik Security

Rodoban

Armaguard

Global Security Logistics

Other Prominent Vendors

APSG

A&D Medical

Alhamrani Universal

Kotter

ABANA

Secure Value

Secure Cash

Oliva & Associates

Radiant Cash Management Services

Logicash

Trablisa

