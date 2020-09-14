Global 200+ Billion Drug and Medical Device Development Outsourcing Market to 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Drug and Medical Device Development Outsourcing Market 2020: Focus on Services and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global outsourcing services market for drug and medical device development is expected to grow from £130.5 billion in 2020 to £205.6 billion by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% for the period of 2020-2025.



This report represents a current and important business tool to evaluate technologies, trends, products and market participants in the outsourcing sector for drug and medical device development. The geographic scope of this study covers the U.S. and companies worldwide.

Outsourcing has become one of the main strategies to reduce the cost and time of drug or device development. For example, there are contract research organizations (CROs) that specialize in the drug discovery stage, offering solutions for target screening, validation and lead optimization. Other companies focus on animal studies, pharmacokinetics or assay development.



Contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) are also essential parts of the drug development process. These companies supply manufacturing services for different stages of preclinical and clinical research. Formulation development and bioanalytical testing are also outsourced to variety of vendors.



To conduct clinical trials, many medium-size and small biotech companies outsource specific activities such as study design, patient recruitment and other associated services. Medical device development represents a unique sector due to its specific design, regulatory and manufacturing needs. Overall, the outsourcing market can be viewed and analyzed by different stage of drug/device development process.



Importantly, pharma companies have different outsourcing needs than smaller biotech and start-ups. In sum, each development activity can be outsourced to vendors with the required experience and knowledge.



This report will describe current trends, products, evolving technologies and new services in the outsourcing industry for drug and medical device development. It will evaluate current situation and forecast possible outcomes of this market for the next five years.



The report includes:

An overview of the global outsourcing market for drug and medical device development and discussion on their services and technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Identification of key challenges and opportunities in the drug and medical device development market and coverage of products and services related to different sectors of the industry

Information on ISO, GLP, cGMP regulatory aspects in drug development and discussion on their importance related to certification of specific facilities

A look at the ongoing activities in drug and device development process, their budget, timeline, resources and processes

Insights into regulatory framework, investment analysis, growth indicators and key decision supporting factors and evaluation of current market size, market forecast, and market share analysis of the leading players of the industry

Comprehensive profiles of major players in the industry, including Sterling Medical Devices, Evotec SE, Ajinomoto Althea, Eurofins Scientific, Charles River Laboratories Inc and DeviceLab

Market Projections

The global outsourcing services market for preclinical stage is expected to grow from 67.5 billion pounds in 2020 to 106 billion pounds by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% for the period of 2020-2025.

The global outsourcing services for medical device development market is expected to grow from 30 billion pounds in 2020 to 50 billion pounds by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% for the period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Background

Overall Drug Development Process Overview: From Discovery to Commercialization

Drug Development Outsourcing Market Overview

Chapter 4 Drug Discovery Outsourcing

Drug Discovery Process Overview

Target Identification and Validation

Target Identification and Validation Market Overview and Estimate

Biaffin

Biognosys

Creative Biolabs

Evotec

Pelago Bioscience

REPROCELL

Market Summary

Hit Generation and Selection

Animal Immunization and Hybridoma Generation.

Microbial/Phage Display

Eukaryotic Ribosome Display

Single B Cell

Hit Generation and Selection Drug Discovery Services Market Overview and Estimate

GenScript Biotech Corp.

I-MAb

NovAlix

SARomics Biostructures

Taros

Lead Optimization

Lead Optimization Drug Discovery Services Market Overview and Estimate

AMRI (Albany Molecular Research Inc.)

BioDuro

Charles River Laboratories

IRBM

Medicilon

NJ Biopharmaceuticals

Provid Pharmaceuticals

Drug Discovery Stage Outsourcing Services Market Estimates

Chapter 5 Preclinical Drug Development Outsourcing Market

Preclinical Process Overview and Outsourcing

Drug Substance/Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing Market for Drug Development

Almac Group

AmbioPharm

Avara Pharmaceutical Services

Bachem

Biopeptek Pharmaceuticals

Cambrex Corp.

PCI Synthesis (Novacap)

PolyPeptide Group

Lonza

Luina Bio

WuXi Biologics

VxP Biologics

Cognate BioServices

Market Estimate for Outsourcing API Manufacturing for Drug Development

Formulation and Dosage Design Outsourcing Services Market

Ascendia Pharmaceuticals

Evonik Health Care

Metrics Contract Services/Mayne Pharma

PYRAMID Laboratories

Recipharm Laboratories

UPM Pharmaceuticals

Market Overview and Estimates for Outsourcing of Formulation Development

Analytical/Bioanalytical Methods Development, Validation and Testing

Analytical Methods Development

Analytical Methods Validation, Verification and Qualification

Analytical Testing Method Development and Validation Market Landscape and Estimates

Alcami Corp.

Avomeen Analytical Services

Charles River Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific

Recro Gainesville

Metabolism, Pharmacokinetics and Toxicology Outsourcing

Absorption Systems

Alliance Pharma

Covance

Noble Life Sciences

Pacific BioLabs

Metabolism, Pharmacokinetics and Toxicology Outsourcing Services Market Estimates

Clinical Trial Material Manufacturing and Testing

Ajinomoto Althea

Avid BioServices

Bioserv Corp.

Emergent BioSolutions

IRISYS

Patheon

Release and Stability Testing

ACTA Laboratories

Nelson Labs

R.D. Laboratories

STERIS

Clinical Trial Material Manufacturing and Testing Outsourcing Market Estimates

Preclinical Stage Outsourcing Services Market Estimates

Chapter 6 Clinical Stage in the Drug Development Outsourcing Market

Clinical Stage Process Overview and Outsourcing

Clinical Stage Outsourcing Services Market Landscape and Estimates

Clinipace

IQVIA

Quanticate

Parexel International

PRA Health Sciences

Premier Research

Synteract

Chapter 7 Medical Device Development Outsourcing Market

Medical Device Development Overview

Outsourcing of Medical Device Development Process

Medical Device Development Outsourcing Market Participants

Boston Engineering

Cirtec Medical

DeviceLab

Freudenberg Medical

Omnica Corp.

Plexus

Sterling Medical Devices

Viant Medical

Centaur Clinical

Emergo by UL

Medpace

Pacific Bridge Medical

Qserve CRO

Medical Device Development Outsourcing Market Estimates

Chapter 8 Consulting Services Outsourcing Market

Overview of Consulting Services for Drug and Medical Device Development

Market Landscape and Estimates for Consulting Services for Drug and Medical Device Development

CMC Pharmaceuticals

Pacific-Link Regulatory Consulting

Syner-G Pharma Consulting

Chapter 9 Patent Review for Drug and Medical Device Development Outsourcing Market

Chapter 10 Market Summary

Overview

Market Participants

Market Estimates

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Absorption Systems

Ajinomoto Althea

Almac Group

Avomeen Analytical Services

Bioserv Corp.

Charles River Laboratories

Covance

DeviceLab

Evotec SE

Eurofins Scientific

Genscript Biotech Corp.

Lonza

Pacific Biolabs

PRA Health Sciences

Sterling Medical Devices

