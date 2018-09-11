Global $200+ Billion Mobile Gaming Market 2018-2023: Major Players are Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Rovio Entertainment, The Walt Disney Company, and Zynga

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Mobile Gaming Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile gaming market was valued at US$64.349 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.35% over the forecast period to reach US$205.460 billion by 2023.

Mobile games range from the basic snake game which was earlier found on the old Nokia phones to advanced 3D and augmented reality games and are designed for mobile devices such as smartphones, personal digital assistants (PDA) and tablet PCs among others. An increasing number of mobile users worldwide is one of the major drivers of the global mobile gaming market.

The shift from feature phones to smartphones, growing popularity of games in social media, the transition from 3G networks to 4G networks and increasing consumer interest in games are some of the other factors boosting the market growth.

Technological advancements will provide ample opportunities for the expansion of the mobile gaming market making them more accessible and affordable to all the users. The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a significant market share in the forecasted period owing to the rising number of mobile phone users and expanding social media outreach.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Activision Blizzard, Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Rovio Entertainment Corporation, The Walt Disney Company, and Zynga Inc. among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. GLOBAL MOBILE GAMING MARKET BY DEVICE TYPE

5.1. Smartphone

5.2. Smart watch

5.3. PDA

5.4. Tablet

5.5. Others



6. GLOBAL MOBILE GAMING MARKET BY GENRE

6.1. Action and Adventure

6.2. Arcade

6.3. Role playing

6.4. Sports

6.5. Others



7. GLOBAL MOBILE GAMING MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY



8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Market Share Analysis

8.2. Recent Deals and Investment

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. COMPANY PROFILES



Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Gameloft

The Walt Disney Company

Glu Mobile Inc.

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

Kabam, Inc.

Rovio Entertainment Corporation

Supercell Oy

Zynga Inc.

