Global $21.2 Bn Pasta Market to 2026

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pasta Market By Type, Distribution Channel, Regions, Company Analysis, Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Pasta Market is expected to reach USD 21.2 Billion by 2026, USD 19.1 Billion Market in 2020. Global pasta industry is expected to grow with a nominal CAGR of 1.75% from 2020 to 2026.

Italy produced around 1.4 Million tons of Pasta in 2018 and exported 1.7 million tons in the same year that marked Italy largest consumer of Pasta in the world that year. In the United States, the National Pasta Association promotes and informs policy to the industry, consumers, and the regulatory bodies across the globe. America is also one of the top 10 consumers of Pasta globally.



Today, Pasta can be found in various market forms like dried Pasta, Chilled/Fresh Pasta, Canned/Preserved Pasta. It is most liked dish due to its easily availability and healthy rich in carbohydrates. Pasta is ideal partner for healthy ingredients such as beans, green veggie, herbs and olive oil. To add more flavor and extra protein in dishes meat, fish and cheese are best options. Globally, pasta consumption has surged among health-conscious people because of its low intake of sodium and cholesterol-free properties.



Pasta dough is created in different forms, which include Penne, Barbine, Fettuccine, Farfalle and Spaghetti. According to the research, dried Pasta is the most preferred type, primarily due to its' longer shelf-life. Pasta versatility allows it to be cooked in endless ways, allowing it to love Gen Z and Millennial. Growing demand for specific food texture and flavour and changing food habit are increasing sales of the pasta market.

In the year 2020, Supermarkets and online stores played a vital role in offering a wide range of pasta brands. In 2020 as per industry sources, Ebro has agreed to sell its dry pasta and noodles business in the USA to TreeHouse Foods.

This report further analyzed the competitive landscape and provided the key players' profiles such as Ebro Foods, S.A., General Mills, Campbell Soup Company, Conagra Foods Inc and Unilever.



