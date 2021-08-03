Global $21.61 Billion Hearing-Aid Devices (Hearing Aid Devices v/s Hearing Implants) Markets to 2026 Featuring Sonova, Demant, GN Store Nord, Cochlear Limited, WS Audiology

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hearing-Aid Devices Market, By Type (Hearing Aid Devices v/s Hearing Implants), By Type of Hearing Loss (Sensorineural v/s Conductive), By Product Type, By Technology Type, By Patient Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hearing-aid Devices Market stood at USD15.86 billion in value terms in 2020 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of 5.49% to reach USD21.61 billion by 2026.

Growing geriatric population coupled with an increasing incidence of hearing loss are expected to drive the market growth over the next few years.

Additionally, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing overall healthcare expenditure across different countries around the globe are some of the factors supporting the growth of hearing-aid devices. Moreover, growing trend for customized implants is also a major factor that is driving the hearing-aid devices market. However, low penetration rate of hearing devices hinders growth of this market.



The Global Hearing-aid Devices Market is categorized by type, type of hearing loss, product type, technology type, patient type, distribution channel, and regional distribution. Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online and offline channels. Offline channel dominated the market in 2020 with a share of around 82.29% and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period also.

This can be ascribed to the fact that while selling through offline channels such as hospital pharmacies, OTC, among others several benefits and value added services are being provided. These include favorable health reimbursement for hearing implantation surgeries, and the increasing penetration of these implants in all sectors of health industry.

Also, selling hearing-aid devices through online channels is banned in few countries. By technology type, the digital devices segment has dominated the market with a share of 79.16% in 2020. This is due to the fact that the analog devices are on the verge of getting obsolete with a slower growth rate and less usage as compared to their digital counterparts.



Due to the onset of COVID-19 and imposition of complete lockdown to mitigate the coronavirus, there has been shutdown of many manufacturing units and disruption in the supply chain resulting in interrupted production and lesser supply of the implants all around the globe. Also, the economy has been adversely affected in many countries resulting in the hinderance to the growth of the hearing-aid devices device market. However, after relief from lockdown market is again going to pick up pace to grow significantly.



Some of the leading players in the market are Sonova Holding AG, Demant A/S, GN Store Nord A/S, Cochlear Limited, WS Audiology A/S and others.

The companies are focusing on extensive research and developments activities to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include formation of alliances and partnerships.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016 - 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2026

Global Hearing-Aid Devices Market, By Type:

Hearing-Aid Devices

Hearing Implants

Global Hearing-Aid Devices Market, By Type of Hearing Loss:

Sensorineural

Conductive

Global Hearing-Aid Devices Market, By Product Type:

Wired

Wireless

Global Hearing-Aid Devices Market, By Technology Type:

Digital

Analog

Global Hearing-Aid Devices Market, By Patient Type:

Adult

Pediatric

Global Hearing-Aid Devices Market, By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Global Hearing-Aid Devices Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Hearing-aid Devices Market

Sonova Holding AG

Demant A/S

GN Store Nord A/S

Cochlear Limited

Starkey Hearing Technologies

RION CO., LTD.

WS Audiology A/S

Medtronic Plc.

Amplifon SpA

Eargo Inc.

