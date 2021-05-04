Global $214.98 Billion Home Healthcare Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025: Rise of Healthcare Consumerism & Remote Monitoring Enabling Anything-as-a-Service

DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Home Healthcare Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global home healthcare market is projected to reach $214.98 billion by 2025

The market for home healthcare has grown significantly over the years. Furthermore, the development of connected medical devices and software has propelled the growth of the field. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has played a key role in changing the perception of home healthcare, especially in emerging economies such as India.

The study indicates that the global home healthcare market has witnessed significant growth in the past few decades, owing to adoption of mhealth technology. Furthermore, advancement in wearable technology for monitoring of novel vital signs; rise of the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT); evolution of remote monitoring solutions for the treatment of patients in an economical and efficient way; and the launch of products for wide range of applications are some of the prominent factors expected to propel the growth of the home healthcare market in the upcoming years.

The study highlights the various emerging opportunities, such as technological advancements in the home healthcare and regional expansion and increasing business collaborations for home healthcare in emerging economies.

Additionally, the market intelligence report throws a spotlight on the readiness index, technology adoption curve, key payment models, business models, regulatory landscape, patent scenario, and product pipeline for global home healthcare market.

To gain a holistic view of the market, data from different segments of the market has been analyzed minutely. These segments include products, end user, and countries.

The product segment of the global market includes analysis of different types of products such as monitoring devices, health maintenance & promotion devices, diagnostic devices, IT & software, and services (SaaS).

The COVID-19 pandemic is transforming the mode of delivery of healthcare across countries. Both emerging and developed countries have witnessed accelerated growth in the adoption of telehealth services. The pandemic is expected to leave a long-term impact on the global healthcare industry, ushering in a new healthcare paradigm for the masses.

Apart from the accelerated growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the home healthcare market has been witnessing increasing activity and innovation from new market entrants. Most of the new features in connected devices are AI-powered and designed for personalized user experience. The increasing level of competition is expected to pave way for further innovation in terms of business model, services, device features, and user experience.

Key Topics Covered:

Industry Landscape

Business Models

Device-as-a-Service (DaaS)

Features and Benefits

Companies

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Homecare Service

One-Time Payment Model (Direct-to-Consumer)

Subsidized Cost Model

Pay-per-Use

Clinician-to-Patient Tele-Health Services

Key Payment Models

Future Potential and New Business Opportunities for Integrated Home Healthcare and Promotion

Short-Term Potential and Opportunities

Medium-Term Potential and Opportunities

Long-Term Potential and Opportunities

Return on Investment Analysis: Break-Even Analysis

Key Success Factors

Global Home Healthcare Market Scenario

Technology Development

Global Adoption

Connected Health, Internet of Medical Things, and Home Healthcare

Home Healthcare Value Assessment

Future Prospective

Global Home Healthcare Market: COVID-19 Impact

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise of Healthcare Consumerism

Growth in Adoption of mHealth

Advances in Wearable Technology

Remote Monitoring Enabling Anything-as-a-Service

Connected Devices Causing a Paradigm Shift in the Medtech Landscape

Increase in the Number of Regional Startups

Challenges and Restraints

Lack of Insurance Coverage for Home Healthcare Services

Patient Preferences and Prejudice Hampering Adoption Rate

Lack of Well-Defined Regulations

Opportunities

Product Expansion

Introducing More Home Healthcare Products in the Middle East

Entry of Sensor Technology Providers in the Fever Detection Segment

Expanding into the Untapped Markets in Africa and the Asia-Pacific Region

and the Asia-Pacific Region Home Healthcare Service

Adoption of the Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) Business Model

Specialized Home Healthcare Services by Large Hospital Chains

Development of Specialized Services for COVID-19 Patients

Business Collaborations

Synergies Between Healthcare and Non-Healthcare Companies

Synergies to Meet the Demand for Multiple Third-Party Software Integration

Regional Opportunities

Global Home Healthcare Market (by Product)

Monitoring Devices

Health Maintenance and Promotion Devices

Diagnostic Devices

IT and Software

Services (Including SaaS)

Case Studies

Changing Healthcare Landscape in India : Increase in the Number of At-Home Service Providers

: Increase in the Number of At-Home Service Providers Connected Hearing Aids: User and Clinician Perspectives

Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) and Its Impact on Healthcare

Company Profiles

Key Stakeholders

Apple Inc.

Alphabet Inc. (Parent Company of Google, LLC)

Demant (Parent Company of Oticon)

Fitbit, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

HK Smartmv Limited (Mobvoi)

Huami Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Omron Corporation

ResMed

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sonova Holding AG

Withings

Xiaomi Corporation

Academic and Research Institutions Snapshot

Aristotle University of Thessaloniki

Italian Institute of Telemedicine

Keio University School of Medicine

School of Medicine University of Pittsburgh

McMaster University

Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine

University of Chinese Medicine University of Utah College of Pharmacy

College of Pharmacy University of California Irvine

The University of Melbourne

University of Florida

Start-Up Snapshot

Agatsa Software Pvt. Ltd.

FitTrack

GOQii

Hangzhou Bangtang Network Technology Co. Ltd. (Bongmi)

Kallows Engineering India Pvt. Ltd.

Kinsa, Inc.

Lumen

Nutromics

Qardio, Inc.

VivaLnk, Inc.

Non-Profit Organizations

Bayada Home Health Care

Buurtzorg

Intermountain Healthcare

Jindagi Live (Jindagi Live Akshay Foundation is the Philanthropic Arm)

National Church Residences

Northwell Health

Providence St. Joseph Health

Trinity Health (Parent Organization of Trinity Health at Home)

Victorian Order of Nurses (VON) Canada

Visiting Nurse Service of New York (VNSNY)

VC and Investment

Capricorn Partners

First Round Capital

General Atlantic

GSR Ventures

Intel Corporation (Parent Company of Intel Capital)

KPN (KPN Ventures is the Venture Capital Investment Arm of KPN)

Techstars Central LLC

Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

Wells Fargo & Company (Parent Company of Norwest Venture Partners)

& Company (Parent Company of Norwest Venture Partners) WP Global Partners LLC

Analyst Recommendations

Market Identification

Opportunity and Future Potential

Business Model

Market Entry Strategy

Account Penetration

Launch Strategy

Success Matrices

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/alohim

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

