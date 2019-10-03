Global $223 Billion Paints & Coatings Markets, 2012-2018 & 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Paints & Coatings Market: By Types - Architectural/Decorative Coating, Industrial Coating & Special-purpose Coating; By Technology - Waterborne Coating, Powder Coating and Solvent-based Coatings; By Region - North America, Europe & Asia Pacific) Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global paints and coatings market is estimated to be valued at US$ 223 billion in the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% in the period 2019 to 2025. Growth of the market is driven by factors such as the growth of the construction industry, rise in industrial production and ameliorating economic conditions.



Paints and coatings industry is an imperative part of various segments of the global economy as it bestows with benefits such as providing protective and enhancing finishes to products in several end-use markets. This makes it an indispensable product which is necessary for protecting and preserving the objects on which it is applied.



Global paints and coatings industry is increasingly witnessing the adoption of new coating technologies such as thermosetting emulsion, colloidal dispersion, water-soluble in waterborne coatings, high-solids coatings, two-component systems, radiation-curable coatings, etc. Some of the new paints and coatings concepts that have entered the market includes Anticorrosive protection, low-VOC content coats and nano coatings.



The report provides a detailed analysis of the global paints and coatings market from qualitative and quantitative outlooks during the forecast period across various market segments. It also provides coverage on market dynamics with potential impact on the market during the forecast period and an in-depth analysis of the leading companies operating in the market.

Key questions answered in the report

Historical market size in terms of value of paints and coatings industry from 2012 to 2018 in US$ Billions.

Projected market growth in the forecasted period 2019 to 2025 with estimated revenue for each year in US$ Billions.

Revenue forecasts of paints and coatings types such as Architectural/Decorative Coating, Industrial Coating & Special-purpose Coating in the period 2016 to 2025 in US$ Billions.

Revenue forecasts of paints and coatings technology such as Waterborne Coating, Powder Coating and Solvent-based Coatings in the period 2016 to 2025 in US$ Billions.

Regional and country of paints & coatings in the period 2017 to 2025 in US$ Billions.

Market drivers, restraints and industry trends that have an impact on revenue.



Parameter Description:

Base year: 2012

2012 Forecast period: 2019 - 2025

2019 - 2025 Market sizing: Revenue in US$ Billions & CAGR for the period 2019 to 2025

Revenue in US$ Billions & CAGR for the period 2019 to 2025 Geographical coverage: North America (The US), Asia Pacific ( India ) and Europe

(The US), ( ) and Vendor scope: AkzoNobel NV, PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin-Wiliams Company, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

AkzoNobel NV, PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin-Wiliams Company, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. Report coverage: Revenue forecast, market share analysis, company analysis, competitive landscape, market growth drivers, market restraints, market trends and company profiles

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Paints & Coatings

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Types of Coatings

3.1.1.1 Architectural Coatings

3.1.1.2 Industrial Coatings

3.1.1.3 Special Purpose Coatings

3.2 Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Applications



4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Technology

4.2.2 Market Share by Material

4.2.3 Market Share by End-User

4.2.4 Market Share by Region



5. Market Segmentation - Types

5.1 Architectural Coatings

5.1.1 Overview

5.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.3 Market Share by Materials

5.1.4 Market Share by Type

5.1.5 Market Share by Region

5.2 Industrial Coatings

5.3 Special Purpose Coatings



6. Market Segmentation - Technology

6.1 Waterborne Coatings

6.1.1 Overview

6.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.3 Market Share by Application

6.2 Powder Coatings

6.3 Solvent-based Coatings



7. Regional Analysis

7.1 North America

7.1.1 Market Sizing by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

7.1.2 Market Sizing by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

7.1.3 Market Share by Category

7.1.4 The US

7.1.4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7.1.4.2 Market Share by Product

7.1.4.3 Waterborne Coatings Market Sizing

7.2 Asia Pacific

7.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7.2.2 Market Share by Category

7.2.3 Market Share by Nations

7.2.4 India

7.2.4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7.3.2 Market Share by Category



8. Market Dynamics

8.1 Industry Trends & Developments

8.1.1 Combination of Industrial & Architectural Coatings

8.1.2 Advent of Innovative Formulation Technologies

8.1.3 Use of Nanotechnology

8.1.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Growth Drivers

8.2.1 Growth of Construction Industry

8.2.2 Rise in Industrial Production

8.2.3 Ameliorating Economic Condition

8.3 Challenges

8.3.1 Inflating Raw Material Prices

8.3.2 Stringent Environmental Compliance

8.3.3 Market Regulations



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Product Landscape

9.2 Financial Analysis

9.3 Market Share Analysis



10. Company Profiles

10.1 AkzoNobel NV

10.2 PPG Industries, Inc.

10.3 The Sherwin-Wiliams Company

10.4 BASF SE

10.5 Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.



