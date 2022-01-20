Global $24.25 Bn Premium Furniture and Furnishings Markets to 2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Premium Furniture and Furnishings Market - Analysis By Product (Furniture, Housewares, Textiles, Lighting, Others), Distribution Channel, End Use, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Premium Furniture & Furnishings Market was valued at USD 24.25 billion in the year 2020

The rising disposable incomes have inclined the consumers towards purchasing luxury items which act as a status symbol and add value to a space, catalysing the global premium furniture market. Moreover, the growth in home furnishings is driven by product innovation, segmentation, and digital strategies, hence, paving way for the growth in the market during forecast period 2021-2026.

Based on the Product segment, the furniture captured the lion's share in the global market in 2020. The rise in the global economy has increased the spending capacity of the consumers, which in turn has impelled the sale of branded furniture items in the market. Moreover, development of automated manufacturing system is anticipated to have a significant impact on the furniture industry during the forecast period 2021-2026.

The North American region is estimated to have the maximum share in the global Premium Furniture & Furnishings market followed by Europe. However, the new emerging markets in APAC region will witness fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years.

The growth in disposable income in emerging countries has led to an increase in demand for premium furniture from affluent households. The growth has also resulted in spending on lifestyle and consumer products.

Retailers in these economies are providing exposure to global products of superior quality and easy finance to luxurious furniture products, thereby fostering the business growth. The aforementioned trend has led to an increase in the production, particularly in emerging economies as manufacturers attempt to satisfy the domestic demand.

Additionally, the luxury furniture industry has widened its product portfolio to supply products for living rooms, offices, and kitchens including furnishing, interiors, mattresses, and upholstery solutions. Wood, plastic, fiber, metal, glass, and leather, which are the most widely used raw materials in the production of luxury furniture.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Herman Miller, HNI Corporation, Okamura Corporation, Kimball International Inc., Ralph Lauren Corporation, Basett Furniture Industries Inc., Steelcase Inc., La-z-Boy, Grayson Luxury, Haworth Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Premium Furniture & Furnishings Market: Product Overview



4. Global Premium Furniture & Furnishings Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Premium Furniture & Furnishings Market

4.3 Global Premium Furniture & Furnishings Market: Growth & Forecast



5. Global Premium Furniture & Furnishings Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Premium Furniture & Furnishings Market by Product

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Premium Furniture & Furnishings Market- By Product

5.3 By Furniture, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026

5.4 By Housewares, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026

5.5 By Textiles, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026

5.6 By Lighting, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026

5.7 By Other, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026



6. Global Premium Furniture & Furnishings Market by Distribution Channel

6.1 Global Premium Furniture & Furnishings Market by Distribution Channel

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Premium Furniture & Furnishings Market- By Distribution Channel

6.3 By Offline, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026

6.4 By Online, By Value (USD Million), 2016-2026



7. Global Premium Furniture & Furnishings Market by End Use

7.1 Global Premium Furniture & Furnishings Market by End Use

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Premium Furniture & Furnishings Market- by End Use

7.3 by Residential, by Value (USD Million), 2016-2026

7.4 by Commercial, by Value (USD Million), 2016-2026



8. North America Premium Furniture & Furnishings Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



9. Europe Premium Furniture & Furnishings Market: An Analysis



10. Asia Pacific Premium Furniture & Furnishings Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



11. Global Premium Furniture & Furnishings Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Premium Furniture & Furnishings Market Drivers

11.2 Global Premium Furniture & Furnishings Market Restraints

11.3 Global Premium Furniture & Furnishings Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Premium Furniture & Furnishings - by Product (Year 2026)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Premium Furniture & Furnishings - by Distribution Channel (Year 2026)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Premium Furniture & Furnishings - by End Use (Year 2026)

12.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Premium Furniture & Furnishings - by Region (Year 2026)



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share of global leading companies

13.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Premium Furniture & Furnishings Market

13.3 Porter Five Forces Analysis-Global Premium Furniture & Furnishings Market



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 Herman Miller

14.2 HNI Corporation

14.3 Okamura Corporation

14.4 Kimball International Inc.

14.5 Ralph Lauren Corporation

14.6 Basett Furniture Industries Inc.

14.7 Steelcase Inc.

14.8 La-Z-Boy

14.9 Grayson Luxury

14.10 Haworth Inc.

