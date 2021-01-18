Global $243.49 Million Train Battery Market Outlook to 2027: Emission Regulations to Increase the Demand for Energy-Efficient Transportation Systems

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Train Battery - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Train Battery market accounted for $132.53 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $243.49 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.



Expansion of railway networks and emission regulations to increase the demand for energy-efficient transportation systems are propelling market growth. However, high capital investment and operating cost of high-speed rail network is hampering market growth. Moreover, aggressive plans for train electrification coupled with increasing privatization may provide ample opportunities for market growth.



Train battery is used to supply power to the coaches when the train is at steady position or is moving slowly. This includes a DC power, which is supplied to the coaches. Previously, power to trains was supplied through diesel engines but they were not considered economical due to their high maintenance cost.



Based on the application, the auxiliary battery (HVAC, doors, infotainment) segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as auxiliary battery systems provide backup to all essential train systems such as emergency lighting and ventilation systems to provide safety to the train in the absence of output failure, and train separation incidents.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the growth in key countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. The region is the leading producer of rolling stock across the globe and is expected to retain this position during the forecast period as it has the largest rail network, rapid urban developments, and government initiatives towards the development of energy-efficient transportation



Some of the key players profiled in the Train Battery Market include AEG Power Solutions, Akasol AG, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd, China Shoto, Coslight India, DMS Technologies, East Penn Manufacturing Company, Enersys, Exide Industries Ltd, First National Battery, GS Yuasa Corporation, Hitachi, Hoppecke Batterien GmbH & Co KG, Hunan Fengri Power & Electric Co Ltd, LeClanche, National Railway Supply, Power & Industrial Battery Systems GmbH, Saft, SEC Battery, Shield Batteries Limited, Systems Sunlight and The Furukawa Battery Co Ltd.



