Global $243.49 Million Train Battery Market Outlook to 2027: Emission Regulations to Increase the Demand for Energy-Efficient Transportation Systems
Jan 18, 2021, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Train Battery - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Train Battery market accounted for $132.53 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $243.49 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.
Expansion of railway networks and emission regulations to increase the demand for energy-efficient transportation systems are propelling market growth. However, high capital investment and operating cost of high-speed rail network is hampering market growth. Moreover, aggressive plans for train electrification coupled with increasing privatization may provide ample opportunities for market growth.
Train battery is used to supply power to the coaches when the train is at steady position or is moving slowly. This includes a DC power, which is supplied to the coaches. Previously, power to trains was supplied through diesel engines but they were not considered economical due to their high maintenance cost.
Based on the application, the auxiliary battery (HVAC, doors, infotainment) segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as auxiliary battery systems provide backup to all essential train systems such as emergency lighting and ventilation systems to provide safety to the train in the absence of output failure, and train separation incidents.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the growth in key countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. The region is the leading producer of rolling stock across the globe and is expected to retain this position during the forecast period as it has the largest rail network, rapid urban developments, and government initiatives towards the development of energy-efficient transportation
Some of the key players profiled in the Train Battery Market include AEG Power Solutions, Akasol AG, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd, China Shoto, Coslight India, DMS Technologies, East Penn Manufacturing Company, Enersys, Exide Industries Ltd, First National Battery, GS Yuasa Corporation, Hitachi, Hoppecke Batterien GmbH & Co KG, Hunan Fengri Power & Electric Co Ltd, LeClanche, National Railway Supply, Power & Industrial Battery Systems GmbH, Saft, SEC Battery, Shield Batteries Limited, Systems Sunlight and The Furukawa Battery Co Ltd.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Train Battery Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Continuous Emission Monitoring System
5.3 Predictive Emission Monitoring System
6 Global Train Battery Market, By Battery Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Lead Acid Battery
6.3 Lithium Ion Battery
6.4 Nickel Cadmium Battery
7 Global Train Battery Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hardware
7.3 Service
7.4 Software
8 Global Train Battery Market, By Advance Train
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Autonomous Trains
8.3 Fully Battery Operated Trains
8.4 Hybrid Locomotives
9 Global Train Battery Market, By Rolling Stock
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Bullet Trains
9.3 Diesel Locomotives
9.4 Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs)
9.5 Electric Locomotives
9.6 Electric Multiple Units (EMUs)
9.7 Freight Wagon
9.8 High-Speed Trains
9.9 Light Trains/Trams/Monorails
9.10 Metros
9.11 Passenger Coaches
10 Global Train Battery Market, By Technology
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Conventional Lead Acid Battery
10.3 Fiber/PNE Ni-Cd Battery
10.4 Gel Tubular Lead Acid Battery
10.5 Lithium Ion Battery
10.6 Pocket Plate Ni-Cd Battery
10.7 Sinter/PNE Ni-Cd Battery
10.8 Valve Regulated Lead Acid Battery (VRLA)
11 Global Train Battery Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Auxiliary Battery (HVAC, Doors, Infotainment)
11.3 Engine Starting
11.4 Railway Signaling and Telecommunications
11.5 Starter Battery
11.6 Train Air Conditioning
11.7 Train Lighting
12 Global Train Battery Market, By End User
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Chemicals Fertilizers
12.3 Food Beverages
12.4 Healthcare
12.5 Iron and Steel
12.6 Mining
12.7 Oil and Gas
12.8 Pharmaceuticals
13 Global Train Battery Market, By Sales Channel
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Distributer
13.3 Direct Sales
14 Global Train Battery Market, By Geography
14.1 Introduction
14.2 North America
14.3 Europe
14.4 Asia Pacific
14.5 South America
14.6 Middle East & Africa
15 Key Developments
15.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
15.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
15.3 New Product Launch
15.4 Expansions
15.5 Other Key Strategies
16 Company Profiling
16.1 AEG Power Solutions
16.2 Akasol AG
16.3 Amara Raja Batteries Ltd
16.4 China Shoto
16.5 Coslight India
16.6 DMS Technologies
16.7 East Penn Manufacturing Company
16.8 Enersys
16.9 Exide Industries Ltd
16.10 First National Battery
16.11 GS Yuasa Corporation
16.12 Hitachi
16.13 Hoppecke Batterien GmbH & Co KG
16.14 Hunan Fengri Power & Electric Co Ltd
16.15 LeClanche
16.16 National Railway Supply
16.17 Power & Industrial Battery Systems GmbH
16.18 Saft
16.19 SEC Battery
16.20 Shield Batteries Limited
16.21 Systems Sunlight
16.22 The Furukawa Battery Co Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y9k1cs
