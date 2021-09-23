Global $249 Billion Gold Mining Markets Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gold Mining Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gold mining market should grow from $214.1 billion in 2021 to $249.6 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% for the period of 2021-2026.

This report covers the gold mining industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions, technology, end-uses and on-going trends.

Rising investments and increasing jewelry consumption are growing the gold mining market. Gold jewelry is the most significant growth factor, but the demand for jewelry has been declining, more so in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demand declined due to shutdowns in the market and increased prices. During the pandemic, gold prices peaked and are expected to decline during the forecast period. Investment is the second-largest end-use of gold, accounting for about one-third of the total consumption. During the pandemic, demand from the investment sector boomed, spurred by the demand growth for exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

By supply, mine production accounts for the majority share of the market, accounting for about one-third. Hardrock mining holds the major share of gold mining, followed by placer mining. Bio-mining is emerging in different countries; however, its high operating cost is anticipated to hinder the growth of the bio-mining segment.

Recycled gold is most responsible for the gold pricing. The vast majority of gold is recycled from jewelry (around 90%), the rest from technology. The gold market currently has a supply surplus of about 850 tons due to the decrease in demand for jewelry and technology applications during the pandemic. The demand was very much lesser than the previous ten years average.

During the past decade, the gold demand has significantly shifted east from western countries such as the U.S. and European countries due to the cultural affinity and the increased per capita income of consumers in countries such as China and India. Regulatory and taxation scenarios vary with the countries and regions.

The global gold mining market is fairly consolidated and the top players account for a significant share of the market.

Top manufacturers of gold mining include Newmont Corp., Barrick Gold Corp., AngloGold Ashanti, Polyus, Kinross, Gold Fields, Newcrest, Agnico Eagle, Polymetal, and Kirkland Lake. The top 10 players account for around 22-23% of the total market share, which is anticipated to grow due to increased merger and acquisition activities among manufacturers.

Jewelry as an end-use of the gold mining market should grow from $107.3 billion in 2021 to $124.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.0% for the period of 2021-2026.

in 2021 to by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.0% for the period of 2021-2026. Central bank as an end-use of gold mining market should grow from $22.7 billion in 2021 to $26.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% for the period of 2021-2026.

in 2021 to by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% for the period of 2021-2026. Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the global gold mining market size in value (USD millions) and volumetric (tons) terms, and corresponding market share analysis by technology type, end-use, and geography

Emphasis on the key developments that have made their mark on the overall gold mining market, along with an opportunity assessment of the metals and/or mining industry

Discussion of macro

and micro-economic factors responsible for having an in-depth impact on the growth of global gold mining market and its sub-segments

Latest information on gold mining production and trade, industry supply chain structure, current trends and opportunities estimating current and future demand for gold mining

Identification of the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, M&A deals, collaborations, joint ventures, and other corporate strategies

Insight into growth development strategies of key market players operating within the global gold mining market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis

Company profiles of major players in the market including Agnico Eagle, Barrick Gold Corp., Kinross Gold Corp., Newcrest, and PJSC Polyus

