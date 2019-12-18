Global $29.27B Welding Robotics Market: by Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region (2019-2026)

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Welding Robotics Market by Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global welding robotics market is expected to reach $29.27 billion by 2025 in terms of robot systems (including hardware, software, and service), representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 10.57%. The software market will grow at 12.19% annually over the forecast years, faster than hardware and service segments. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.94% during the same period, advancing to 300.14 thousand units by 2025.



Highlighted with 96 tables and 108 figures, this report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global welding robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.



The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global welding robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.



The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national/local markets by Robot Type, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included. The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global welding robotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A

Daihen Corp.

Denso Corporation

EFORT Intelligent Equipment

Fanuc Corp.

Hyundai Robotics

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Reis Robotics

Siasun

STEP Electric Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corp.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering

3.1 Market Overview by Offering

3.2 Global Hardware Market of Welding Robotics 2015-2026

3.3 Global Software Market of Welding Robotics 2015-2026

3.4 Global Service & Support Market of Welding Robotics 2015-2026



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Robot Type

4.1 Market Overview by Robot Type

4.2 Global Articulated Welding Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.3 Global Cartesian Welding Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.4 Global SCARA Welding Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.5 Global Rectilinear Welding Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.6 Global Collaborative Welding Robotics Market 2015-2026

4.7 Global Market of Other Welding Robotics 2015-2026



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Payload

5.1 Market Overview by Payload

5.2 Welding Robotics with <_0 kg="kg" payload="payload" />5.3 Welding Robotics with 50-150 Kg Payload

5.4 Welding Robotics with >150 Kg Payload



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

6.1 Market Overview by Application

6.2 Global Spot Welding Robotics Market for 2015-2026

6.3 Global Arc Welding Robotics Market for 2015-2026

6.4 Global Laser Welding Robotics Market 2015-2026

6.5 Global Plasma Welding Robotics Market 2015-2026

6.6 Global Welding Robotics Market for Other Applications 2015-2026



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical

7.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

7.2 Global Welding Robotics Market in Automotive and Transportation 2015-2026

7.3 Global Welding Robotics Market in Electricals and Electronics 2015-2026

7.4 Global Welding Robotics Market in Metals and Machinery 2015-2026

7.5 Global Welding Robotics Market in Aerospace and Defense 2015-2026

7.6 Global Welding Robotics Market in Other Industry Verticals 2015-2026



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

8.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2015-2026

8.2 North America Market 2015-2026 by Country

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market

8.2.2 U.S. Market

8.2.3 Canadian Market

8.3 European Market 2015-2026 by Country

8.3.1 Overview of European Market

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 UK

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Rest of European Market

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2015-2026 by Country

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Taiwan

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

8.5 Latin America Market 2015-2026 by Country

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Mexico

8.5.4 Rest of Latin America Market

8.6 Rest of World Market 2015-2026 by Country

8.6.1 UAE

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 Other National Markets



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 Company Profiles



10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



