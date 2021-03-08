Global $295 Billion Digital Health Markets, 2021-2028: Rise in AI, IoT, and Big Data & Supportive Initiatives and Increasing Strategic Alliances
DUBLIN, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Healthcare Analytics, mHealth), by Component (Software, Services), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital health market size is expected to reach USD 295.4 billion by 2028 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.1% over the forecast period.
Rising smartphone penetration & integration of advanced technologies, such as the internet of things (IoT) & artificial intelligence (AI), and increasing implementation of mHealth technologies for self-management of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, are some of the major factors driving the market. In addition, increasing demand for enhancing workflow efficiency in clinics, hospitals, and other healthcare centers is further boosting the demand for mHealth services thereby, aiding the market growth.
Moreover, ongoing technological advancements for developing advanced digital solutions coupled with a growing number of favorable initiatives by the government & private sectors are contributing to the overall market growth. For instance, as per the data published in 2017, researchers at the University of Illinois have developed a camera to improve the diagnostic features of smartphones.
In 2020, the mHealth technology type segment accounted for the highest revenue share. A rise in the number of health apps has significantly contributed to the segment growth in recent years. As per the data published by the My Health Apps blog in May 2018, a total of 325,000 health, fitness, and medical apps were available in 2017.
Mobile operators are constantly leveraging mHealth technologies and solutions by supporting services, such as diagnosis, monitoring, and patient management. In addition, they are increasingly adopting strategies in the form of partnerships and agreements to enhance their product offerings, which, in turn, is contributing to the segment growth.
For instance, in 2019, OneLife, a mobile medical software company, partnered with AT&T for the development of a health-tracking watch to monitor a patient's heart rate, location, sleep, and movements. In 2020, the services component segment accounted for the highest revenue share.
System integration, training & education, maintenance & support, and consulting are among the few service offerings that are covered in this segment. Growing demand for continuous M2P data flows, to boost the efficiency of the medical systems, improve informed decision-making in real-time, and enhance security, is driving the segment growth.
On the other hand, software is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. The key factors that can be attributed to this growth are rising investments by the market participants to develop innovative connected solutions for the healthcare industry, technological advancements, and the rising adoption of digital technologies & connected systems in the health centers.
Digital Health Market Report Highlights
- The mHealth technology segment dominated the global market in 2020 owing to the increasing penetration of smartphones and the rising number of strategic alliances among mobile operators & mHealth startups..
- The services component segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the global market in 2020.
- North America was the leading regional market in 2020 owing to rise in the geriatric population and awareness regarding health & fitness among consumers.
- High internet and smartphones penetration along with growing usage of medical/health-related apps is one of the key factors responsible for the market growth in North America.
- However, APAC is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the rising usage of tablets, smartphones, and other mobile platforms.
- The rising geriatric population in countries, such as India and China, and the growing burden of chronic conditions are further boosting the demand for mHealth technologies in the region.
Market Dynamics
Market Driver Analysis
- Increasing adoption of digital healthcare
- Rise in artificial intelligence, IoT, and big data
- Growing adoption of mobile health applications
- Supportive initiatives and increasing strategic alliances
- High penetration of smartphones
Market Restraint Analysis
- Cybersecurity and privacy concerns
Market Challenges
- Digital health technology unable to deliver the promised results
Digital Health Market Analysis Tools
- Industry Analysis-Porter's
- PEST Analysis
Regulatory Landscape
- U.S.
- Europe
Technology Landscape
- Pipeline analysis (Upcoming technologies)
Impact of the Covid-19 on Digital Health Market
Digital Health Market: Competitive Landscape Analysis
- Apple Inc.
- AT&T
- AirStrip Technologies
- Allscripts
- Google Inc.
- Orange
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
- Softserve
- MQure
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Telefonica S.A.
- Vodafone Group
- Cerner Corporation
- McKesson Corporation
- Epic Systems Corporation
- NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (QSI Management, LLC)
- Greenway health, llc
- CureMD Healthcare
- HiMS
- Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.
- Vocera Communications
- IBM Corporation (IBM Watson Health)
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- CISCO Systems, Inc.
