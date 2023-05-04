Global 2D Materials Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive DeepTech M-A-P™ Analysis by BIS Research

The global 2D materials market is expected to benefit from the expanding market of nanomaterials, which is expected to promote market expansion.

FREMONT, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research, the global leader in providing market intelligence on deep technologies, has released its latest study titled 2D Materials Market - A Global and Regional Analysis.

According to this study, the global 2D materials market was valued at $526.1 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 25.3%.

The following factors are responsible for the increase in demand for 2D materials:

Growing adoption of 2D materials in energy storage

Strong growth of 2D materials in the healthcare industry

Growing demand for transparent conductive films in the electronics industry

The detailed study is a compilation of 107 market data tables and 47 figures spread across 266 pages.

Check Out the Detailed Table of Contents Here →

https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1489&type=toc

Analyst's Take on the Market Projection

According to Sachin Singh, Lead Analyst, BIS Research, "2D materials have gained growth in recent years due to a growing emphasis on environment-friendly and emerging 2D materials. Due to their outstanding strength, compact size, flexibility, and superior thermal and electrical conductivity, 2D materials are distinctive in many ways. Furthermore, due to several technical and performance advancements in various 2D materials such as Mxene, hexagonal boron nitride, TMDCs, and others, the market is anticipated to expand quickly during the forecast period."

Request a Free Sample of this Report Here →

https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1489&type=download

Composite and Coatings to Continue Dominating as the Leading End User Segment

Based on end users, the composite and coatings segment led the 2D materials market in 2021 and was the largest segment with an overall market contribution of $123 million.

According to the 2D materials market report from BIS Research, this trend is expected to continue, with composite and coatings contributing an overall market value of $1.49 billion by 2031.

2D materials are used in various applications, including consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, semiconductors, biomedical, composites and coatings, automobiles, and energy storage devices, among others.

Major Industry Leaders in the 2D Materials Market

The companies profiled have been selected based on input gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the established names in the market are NanoXplore Inc., Cabot Corporation, Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., Ossila Ltd., ACS Material LLC, American Elements, 2D Materials Pte Ltd., Blackleaf, BASF SE, 6Carbon Technology, Garmor Tech, Nitronix Nanotechnology Corporation, PlanarTECH LLC, AVANZARE INNOVACION TECNOLOGICA S.L., XlynX Materials Inc., Layer One, 2D Water, and more.

Recent Developments in the Global 2D Materials Market

In September 2022 , NanoXplore purchased XG Sciences' assets. This procurement would greatly enhance its intangible assets associated with graphene and battery materials augmented by graphene, and it would also expedite the company's entry into the rechargeable batteries material market.

, NanoXplore purchased XG Sciences' assets. This procurement would greatly enhance its intangible assets associated with graphene and battery materials augmented by graphene, and it would also expedite the company's entry into the rechargeable batteries material market. In December 2021 , Black Swan Graphene Inc. signed a legally enforceable letter of intent to purchase Dragonfly Capital Corp. in a backward merger agreement for $31.5 million . On December 13, 2021 , Black Swan Graphene Inc. and Dragonfly Capital Corp. agreed to communicate shares in an opposite merger transaction. Stockholders of Black Swan would then obtain 15.2 consideration shareholdings for every ordinary Black Swan share they own.

, Black Swan Graphene Inc. signed a legally enforceable letter of intent to purchase Dragonfly Capital Corp. in a backward merger agreement for . On , Black Swan Graphene Inc. and Dragonfly Capital Corp. agreed to communicate shares in an opposite merger transaction. Stockholders of Black Swan would then obtain 15.2 consideration shareholdings for every ordinary Black Swan share they own. In September 2021 , Colloids Limited introduced a new infrastructure for customized polymeric materials using its ground-breaking advanced graphene masterbatch advanced technologies. Due to its extraordinary qualities, graphene has garnered a lot of attention. Additionally, it has exceptional mechanical characteristics as well as superior thermal and electrical permeability.

Want to Learn More about the Latest Trends in Advanced Electronics Materials? Speak to Our Analysts

Exclusive Deeptech M-A-P™ in Advanced Materials by BIS Research:

Global Smart Nanomaterials Market

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends, which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them with specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscapes.

Contact:

Head of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

+1-510-404-8135

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT, CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ https://bisresearch.com/news

Get Expert Insights @ https://community.insightmonk.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on [email protected] https://twitter.com/BISResearch

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BIS Research