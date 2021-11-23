Global $3.1 Billion Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) and High-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (HTCC) Market to 2026 - Growing Emphasis on Industrial Automation to Boost Market Prospects

Nov 23, 2021, 07:00 ET
Global Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) and High-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (HTCC) Market to Reach US$3.1 Billion by the Year 2026
Global market for Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) and High-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (HTCC) estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period.
The global market would continue to expand as the electronic devices industry grows, applications increase for ceramic substrates, demand increases from various end-use sectors, and prevalence increases for high thermal stability ceramics. The various end-use sectors that are pushing demand for co-fired ceramics include the telecommunications, automotive, medical, industrial, and defense and aerospace sectors.
A key reason for these sectors preferring LTCC and HTCC is the robust benefits profile that co-fired ceramics have over the conventional printed circuit boards in terms of greater thermal stability and nature of their chemical inactivity. Increasing demand of high-end computing systems and nanotechnology would bring new opportunities for market expansion.
A large part of the market growth is also being contributed by the fast-expanding dependence on wireless telecommunication devices. While the existing 4G mobile communication technology is already hugely successful, the impending launch of the 5G technology is likely to open new avenues of growth for this market.
The huge popularity of LTCC can be attributed to its efficiency driven performance in lowering transmission and improving thermal permittivity. The LTCC process is expected to continue to enjoy massive popularity as demand for LTCC components continues to come from the telecommunication, automotive, medical, aviation and defense sectors.
The HTCC ceramic heating sheet is a relatively new invention in energy-saving ceramic heating element and greater-efficiency environmental protection. These ceramic elements find large-scale use in agricultural and industrial technology, science and medical, military and aerospace, and communication and environmental protection sectors, among others.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $620.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $557.7 Million by 2026
The Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) and High-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (HTCC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$620.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 22.93% share in the global market.
China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$557.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 2.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$576.1 Million by the year 2027.
The Asia-Pacific market is the largest region owing to the presence of a large number of co-fired ceramic manufacturers. The rapid increase in demand for electronic devices, coupled with technological advancements and improvements in electronics, is helping LTCC and HTCC demand grow in the region.
The North American market is expected to grow at a modest pace backed by increased funding in modern military equipment, growth of wireless telecommunication, and expanding consumer market for premium consumer electronic devices, among others.
