Global $3.12 Billion Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Markets, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecasts, 2027

May 23, 2022, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Type (Diagnostic Methods v/s Treatment Type), By Treatment Type (By Disease Indication, By Route of Administration, By Therapeutic Class), By End User, By Region, Company, Opportunities and Forecast, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market value in the year 2021 was USD2024.33 million that is expected to further grow with a CAGR of 7.22%, during the forecast period, 2023-2027, to achieve the market value of USD3126.26 million by 2027F.
This impressive growth of the market can be attributed to advancing healthcare industry and majorly the therapeutics sector for the cancer treatments. Increasing instances of cancer like head cancer, throat cancer further drives the growth of the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market in the upcoming five years.
Additionally, the market is also bound to experience growth due to advancement in the pharmaceutical industry. Precision medicine are highly implemented when cancer therapeutics is involved. The popularity of the precision medicine along with its specificity toward the cancer treatment of the respective patient being based on type of cancer along with genetic information from the patient enhances the success rates of the procedure therefore supporting the growth of the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market in the next five years.
Increased consumption of tobacco and tobacco based products, rapidly increasing smoking habits and alcohol consumption among the population is also contributing to the increasing cases of throat cancer, that leads to the growth of the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market in the future five years.
By type, the market is differentiated into diagnostic methods and treatment type, where segments of the treatment type market are further analyzed by disease indication, route of administration, and therapeutic class. Diagnostic methods is forecast to dominate the market by holding largest revenue shares of the market in the upcoming five years due to increasing demand for the early and efficient diagnosis of the patients suffering from cancer.
Treatment for the early stages of cancer is rather feasible and has higher success rate therefore the demand to diagnose the cancer at its early stage drives the growth of the segment along with the growth of the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market in the next five years.
Treatment type segment is forecast to advance in the next five years and account for share of over 41% in 2027 on grounds of increasing advancement in the pharmaceutical and therapeutic sector. Surging demand for the effective treatment for growing instances of cancer further aids the market growth.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the market size of the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market from 2017 to 2020
- To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market from 2021 to 2022 and growth rate until 2027
- To classify and forecast the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market based on type, end-user, regional distribution, and competitional landscape
- To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product & service launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market
Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Bristol Myers Squibb Company
- Sanofi S.A.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Pfizer Inc
- AbbVie Inc.
- Bayer AG
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
- AstraZeneca Plc.
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- AB Science SA
- Boston Biomedical, Inc.
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017- 2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023 - 2027
Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Type:
- Diagnostic Methods
- Biopsy
- Imaging
- Endoscopy
- Others
- Treatment Type
- Surgery
- Radiation Therapy
- Chemotherapy
- Immunotherapy
- Targeted Therapy
Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Treatment Type, By Disease Indication:
- Lip and Oral Cavity Cancer
- Laryngeal Cancer
- Oropharyngeal Cancer
- Salivary Gland Cancer
- Nasopharyngeal Cancer
- Hypopharyngeal Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Treatment Type, By Route of Administration:
- Injectable
- Oral
Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Treatment Type, By Therapeutic Class:
- PD Inhibitors
- EGFR Inhibitors
- Microtubule Inhibitors
Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market, By End-User:
- Hospitals
- Specialty Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Singapore
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lvxmea
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article