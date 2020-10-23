Global $3.4 Billion Aerosol Valves Market to 2027: Rise in Demand for Innovative Product Dispensing Technology & Product Differentiation
Oct 23, 2020, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerosol Valves - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Aerosol Valves Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aerosol Valves estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.6% over the period 2020-2027.
Continuous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.4% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Metered segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $767.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR
The Aerosol Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$767.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$678.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Robust Demand for Convenient and User Friendly Packaging Materials Provide Cornerstone for Growth of Aerosol Valves in Various Industries
- Emerging Economies Hold Significant Growth Potential for Aerosol Valves
- Competition
- Global Aerosol Valve Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for the year 2018
- Global Continuous Aerosol Valve Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for the year 2018
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Aerosol Valves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- AptarGroup, Inc.
- Aroma Industries
- C. Ehrensperger AG
- Clayton Corp.
- Coster Technologie Speciali SpA
- Ec Pack Industrial Limited
- Guangzhou Zhongma Aerosol Valves Co., Ltd.
- KOH-I-NOOR Mlada Voice a.s.
- Lindal Group Holding GmbH
- Majesty Packaging Systems Limited
- MITANI VALVE CO., LTD.
- Newman-Green Inc.
- Salvalco - The Salford Valve Company Ltd.
- Seugn Il Corporation
- Shanghai Sunhome Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Summit Packaging Systems
- The Precision Valve Corporation
- Yingbo Aerosol Valve (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Expanding Demand for Cosmetic & Personal Care Products Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver for Aerosol Valves
- Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022
- Global Cosmetics Market for the Year 2019(E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type
- Rise in Demand for Innovative Product Dispensing Technology & Product Differentiation Propels Growth Opportunities for Aerosol Valves
- Use of Bio-based Polymers in Packaging Industry: A Crucial Factor for the Growth of Aerosol Valves Market
- Global Bio-based Polymers Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Production by Applications for the Years 2019 and 2024
- Advances in Home Care and Spray Painting Markets Offer Growth Opportunities for Aerosol Valves
- Widespread Applications of Aerosol Valves in Health and Hygiene Products Lead to Growth
- Global Healthcare Market: Breakdown of Spending in US$ Trillion for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020
- Product Safety and Security: Major Focus Areas for Aerosol Valves Manufacturers
- Availability of Alternatives in Packaging Industry: A Major Challenge
- Innovations and Advancements
- Product Overview
- Aerosol Valve: Definition
- Components of Aerosol Valves
- History of Aerosol Valves
- Benefits of Aerosol Valves
- Functions of Aerosol Valves
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Aerosol Valves Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Continuous (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Metered (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Personal Care (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Home Care (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Healthcare (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
- Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Total Companies Profiled: 42
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gwl0fc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets