Global $3.44 Billion Continuous Fiber Composites Market 2017-2022 - Focus on Automotive, Electronics and Sports & Leisure Industries

The global continuous fibre composites market is expected to reach $3,448.4 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2017 and 2022.

This is mainly attributed to their superior properties and stringent regulation posed on the manufacturers. With the rising concerns towards increasing vehicular emissions, governments across the globe have introduced regulations to curb the emissions which could have disastrous effects. Vehicular emissions are directly affected by the weight of the vehicles and their fuel consumption. Usage of lightweight materials such as carbon fiber composites in the vehicles would help in considerably reducing the weight which in turn helps in reducing the harmful emissions as lighter materials significantly improve the fuel efficiency of the vehicles.

Some of the factors driving the global market for continuous fibre composites are stringent governmental regulations compelling the use of continuous fibre composites, superior properties compared to conventional materials, and growing demand for continuous fibre thermoplastics from various end-user industries. Increasing industrial applications such as manufacturing of aircraft, automobiles, pressure vessels, wind turbines and sporting good leads to drastic increase in the demand of carbon fibers.



Owing to their light weight and the ability to resist rust or corrosion unlike steel and aluminum, make them an attractive material in the automotive industry. These composites reduce the weight of the vehicle by 50-60% and improve fuel efficiency by 10-20%. Additionally, the automotive manufacturers such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Lamborghini have faced environmental and regulatory pressures to reduce the vehicular weight and improve energy efficiency which increases the need to use these composites. Premium cars and racing cars are extensively using carbon fiber to have better vehicle dynamics, look and strength in parts such as carbon fiber hood, roof panels, and air splitters.

However, high cost of carbon fiber composites hampers the growth of the market and inhibits the use of carbon composites in the industry. The availability of low cost substitutes such as carbon steel and iron are still being extensively used in the end use industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, wind energy and others. This is because some of the manufacturers cannot afford expensive raw materials even though they are more efficient.



The end-use industries which cannot afford these materials, use cheaper substitutes of these materials and also rely on government subsidies on raw material prices. However, owing to the stringent regulations by the governments of various countries, to cut down emissions of CO2, and improve fuel economy, carbon fiber composites are in high demand. CFC manufacturers SGL Group, Mitsubishi Rayon, Toray Industries, and Teijin Limited are investing considerably in R&D and trying to bring down the cost of CFC, which would considerably allow many automobile, electronics and sports manufacturers to use them in their products.

Some of the key players operating in the continuous fibre composites (CFC) include Toray Industries, SGL Carbon, Owens Corning, and Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation. Therefore, it is difficult to give a market share analysis for this market based on the performance of the few existing key players. However, a different approach has been adopted here where the segment revenue and the estimated CFC revenue of some of the key players of this market has been taken into consideration to identify the major players in the market.



For instance, in November 2017, SGL Group and Benteler entered into a joint venture wherein SGL will acquire 50% shares of Benteler. The transaction is expected to allow SGL to expand its serial production capabilities for fiber-reinforced composite components.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Report Scope & Methodology

1.1 Report Scope

1.2 Global Continuous Fiber Composites Market Research Methodology

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Drivers

2.1.1 Stringent Governmental Regulations Compelling the Use of Continuous Fiber Composites

2.1.2 Superior Properties as Compared to Conventional Materials

2.1.3 Growing Demand of Continuous Fiber Thermoplastics (CFT) from various End-User Industry

2.2 Restraints

2.2.1 Higher Cost of CFC Materials as Compared to Competing Materials

2.2.2 Volatile Raw Material Prices

2.3 Opportunities

2.3.1 Increasing Focus of Using CFC in Emerging Applications

2.3.2 Increasing Demand of CFC in the Emerging Countries

2.3.3 Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles is Driving the Carbon Composites Market

3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Market Developments & Strategies

3.1.1 Agreements, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Contracts & Partnerships

3.1.2 Business Expansions

3.1.3 Product Launches

3.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Continuous Fiber Composites Player Share Analysis

3.3 R & D Analysis of the Leading Players in the Global Continuous Fiber Composites Market

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

4.2 Industry Attractiveness

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Global Continuous Fiber Composites Market Overview, 2016-2022 ($Million and Kilotons)

5.1 Continuous Fiber Composites Market Cross Segmentation (Fiber Type by Resin, End-User Industry and Region)

6 Global Continuous Fiber Composites Market by Form, 2016-2022 ($Million and Kilotons)

6.1 Assumptions for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Continuous Fiber Composites Market

6.2 Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Continuous Fiber Composites Market

6.3 Market Overview

6.4 Woven Fabrics

6.4.1 Woven Thermoplastic

6.4.2 Woven Thermoset

6.5 Non-Crimp Fabrics

6.5.1 Non-Crimp Thermoplastic

6.5.2 Non-Crimp Thermoset

6.6 Unidirectional Fiber Tape

6.6.1 Unidirectional Thermoplastic

6.6.2 Unidirectional Thermoset

6.7 Glass Mat

6.7.1 Glass Mat Thermoplastic

6.7.2 Glass Mat Thermoset

7 Global Continuous Fiber Composites Market by End-User Industry, 2016-2022, ($Million and Kilotons)

7.1 Automotive

7.1.1 By Resin

7.1.1.1 Thermoplastic

7.1.1.2 Thermoset

7.1.2 By Form

7.1.3 By Region

7.2 Electronics

7.2.1 By Resin

7.2.1.1 Thermoplastic

7.2.1.2 Thermoset

7.2.2 By Form

7.2.3 By Region

7.3 Sports & Leisure

7.3.1 By Resin

7.3.1.1 Thermoplastic

7.3.1.2 Thermoset

7.3.2 By Form

7.3.3 By Region

8 Continuous Fiber Composites Market, by Region, 2016-2022, ($Million and Kilotons)

9 Supplier Profiles



Axia Materials Co., Ltd

Celanese Corporation

Chomarat

Cytec Solvay Group

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Guangzhou Kingfa Carbon Fiber

Gurit Holding AG

Hexcel Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Jiang Su QIYI Technology Co., Ltd

Johns Manville

Lanxess AG

LG Hausys Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Owens Corning

PolyOne Corporation

SAERTEX Gmbh & Co.KG

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Sekisui Jushi Corporation

SGL Group

Sigmatex Ltd.

TenCate Advanced Composites BV

Toray Industries Inc.

10 Customer Profiles



2R-Tec GmbH & Co. KG

Adidas AG

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW GROUP)

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG

Daimler AG

ElringKlinger AG

Faurecia

Ford Motor Company

Jabil Circuit Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Nissan Motor Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Kabushiki Kaisha

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen Group



