Global $3.5+ Billion Face Shield (Disposable/Reusable) Markets, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F

DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Face Shield Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global face shield market grew from $3.17 billion in 2022 to $3.51 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The face shield market is expected to grow to $5.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.2%.



The face shields market consists of sales of full-face shields, half-face shields, polyvinyl chloride, and polybutylene terephthalate. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the face shield market in 2022. This region is expected to continue to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the face shield market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The main types of face shields are reusable and disposable. They are generally made of polycarbonate, and cellulose acetate and are sold into a wide range of industries such as healthcare, construction, chemical, oil & gas, and manufacturing.



The availability of counterfeit products and the inefficiency of the face shield in completely preventing the spread of the virus are expected to limit the growth of the face shield market. Products such as masks are still the preferred alternatives to face shields.

A study published in Physics of Fluids by AIP publishing used visualizations to know how effective face shields are at reducing the spread of the virus, and the result showed that the face shield did block the initial forward motion of the simulated cough or sneeze, but the expelled droplets were still able to move around the visor and were spread out to the larger area. The availability of counterfeit products and the inefficiency of the face shield in completely preventing the spread of the virus are expected to limit the growth of the face shield market.



Face shield manufacturers are using 3D printing machines to manufacture the face shield. 3D printing uses computer-aided design to create three-dimensional objects through a layering method, and it is also called additive manufacturing.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Face Shield Market Characteristics



3. Face Shield Market Trends And Strategies



4. Face Shield Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Face Shield Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Face Shield Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Face Shield Market



5. Face Shield Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Face Shield Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Face Shield Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Face Shield Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Face Shield Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Disposable

Reusable

6.2. Global Face Shield Market, Segmentation By Material Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Polycarbonate

Cellulose Acetate

6.3. Global Face Shield Market, Segmentation By End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Healthcare

Construction

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Other End-Users

7. Face Shield Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Face Shield Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Face Shield Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

