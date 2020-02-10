Global $3.54 Bn Specialty Polyamides Market Analysis, 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Polyamides Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Long Chain, High Temperature, MXD6/PARA), By Application (Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global specialty polyamides market size is expected to reach USD 3.54 billion by 2025, registering at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. Rising concerns regarding automotive fuel efficiency and favorable government regulations regarding the use of polyamides in automotive, textile, and consumer goods industries are expected to drive the growth.



The use of specialty polyamide in automotive industry is expected to increase due to the rising focus on green technologies and sustainability. Globalization, coupled with an increase in disposable income of consumers, is projected to drive the global automotive market, which is expected to augment demand for specialty polyamide. Moreover, high strength-to-weight ratio of specialty polyamide has made it popular in other transportation industries, such as aerospace and defense. It is majorly used in the components of military aircraft and helicopters to reduce their overall weight to a large extent.



Based on product segment, high temperature polyamide is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Long chain specialty polyamides are traditionally used to produce monofilaments, which are further used in a broad range of high chemical resistance and good dimensional stability applications. Some of the key applications of long-chain specialty polyamides include fuel lines, cooler hoses, corrugated tubes, transmission oil, oil and gas transportation, sensors and solenoids, hand-held devices, and hydraulic applications.



Electrical and electronics application segment is projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. Polyamides are used in display technologies, home electronics, mobile electronics, smart devices, and electrical components. Electronic devices and assemblies are getting smaller and hence, dissipate high amounts of heat. In addition, the demand for thermally conductive plastics for household applications has risen sharply in recent years. This trend is expected to continue driving the demand for polyamide in electrical and electronics segment in the forthcoming years.



Specialty polyamide filled with electrically conductive materials provides resistance to Electrostatic Discharge (ESD), Electromagnetic Interference (EMI), and Radio-Frequency Interference (RFI) shielding in electronic equipment as well as for conveyor systems and trays used to manufacture semiconductor chips. Common fillers in this application include carbon powder, carbon fiber, stainless steel fiber, and nickel-coated carbon fiber. Other application areas include wiring and associated devices, batteries, switches, industrial connectors, and mobile parts.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. India is the fastest growing country in the region on account of the growing automotive industry

Market players engage in various strategic initiatives to gain greater market share. For instance, in September 2019 , BASF signed an agreement with Solvay to acquire its integrated polyamide business for USD 1.77 billion . The company will acquire non-European PA6.6 business of Solvay including 50% share of the company in Butachimie's adipodinitrile (ADN) production as per the 2017 agreement

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Specialty Polyamide Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Specialty Polyamide Market Penetration & Growth Prospect

3.3 Specialty Polyamide Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Regulatory Framework Analysis

3.4.1 Osha Hazard Communication Standard

3.4.2 European Commission

3.5 List of Precursors and Their Suppliers

3.6 Raw Material Trend Analysis

3.6.1 Castor Oil

3.6.1.1 Castor Oil Based Nylon Production by Global Companies

3.6.1.2 Polyamide 11 from Arkema

3.6.1.3 Polyamide 6/10 from BASF

3.6.1.4 Polyamide (PA) 4, ten from DSM

3.6.2 Palm Oil

3.7 List of Patents

3.8 Specialty Polyamide - Market Dynamics

3.9 Specialty Polyamide Market Driver Analysis

3.9.1 Rising Demand from Asia-Pacific Region

3.9.2 High Demand for Lightweight Vehicles in Automobile and Aviation Industry

3.9.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations

3.9.2.2 Growing Concern for Automotive Fuel Efficiency and High Demand for Green Solutions

3.9.3 Market Restraints Analysis

3.9.3.1 High Cost of Specialty Polyamide

3.10 Specialty Polyamide Market - Porter's analysis

3.11 Specialty Polyamide Market - PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Specialty Polyamide Market: Product Estimates & Analysis

4.1 Specialty Polyamide Market: Product Movement analysis

4.2 Long-chain Specialty Polyamide

4.3 High-temperature Specialty Polyamide

4.4 MXD6/PARA



Chapter 5 Specialty Polyamides Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 and 2025

5.1.1 Automotive & Transportation

5.1.2 Electrical & Electronics

5.1.3 Consumer Goods & Retail

5.1.4 Energy

5.1.5 Industrial Coatings

5.1.6 Others



Chapter 6 Specialty Polyamide Market: Region Estimates & Analysis

6.1 Specialty Polyamide Market: Region Movement Analysis

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.5 Central & South America

6.6 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Vendor Landscape

7.2 Competitive Environment

7.3 Company Market Positioning

7.4 Strategy Framework



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Evonik Industries AG

8.2 Arkema S.A.

8.3 BASF SE

8.4 DowDuPont, Inc.

8.5 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

8.6 Asahi Kasei Corporation

8.7 LG Chem

8.8 INVISTA

8.9 Solvay S.A.

8.10 Radici Partecipazioni S.p.A.

8.11 EMS-Chemie Holding AG

8.12 Ube Industries Ltd.

8.13 Kuraray Co. Ltd.

8.14 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

8.15 Toyobo Co. Ltd.

8.16 ShanDong DongChen Engineering Plastic Co. Ltd.

8.17 A.Schulman, Inc. (Formerly A.Schulman, Inc. acquired by LyondellBasell)

8.18 Eurostar Engineering Plastics



