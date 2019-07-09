Global $3.5Bn Crunchy Chocolate Market, 2024 - Industry Driven by Premiumisation, Thriving Fast-Food Industry, and Expanding Distribution Channels

DUBLIN, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crunchy Chocolate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report finds that the global crunchy chocolate market reached a value of nearly US$ 3 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2011-2018. The market is expected to reach a value of US$ 3.5 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2024.



There are a number of uses of crunchy chocolate which have contributed in influencing its demand. Crumbs and chunks of crunchy chocolate are used with beverages such as coffee and smoothies, or are used to make chocolate sandwiches. Some of the other factors responsible for the growth in the demand for crunchy chocolates include premiumisation, thriving fast-food industry, expanding distribution channels, etc.



The report has analysed the global crunchy chocolate market on the basis of distribution channels, covering super- and hyper-markets, convenience stores, non-grocery retailers and others.



The report has further segmented the market on the basis of region covering Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa and Australasia. Currently, Western Europe represents the largest region for crunchy chocolate, accounting for the majority of the market share.



Scope



This report provides a deep insight into the global crunchy chocolate industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a crunchy chocolate manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.



Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Chocolate Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Packaging

5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.7 Market Share of Key Players

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Global Crunchy Chocolate Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Price Analysis

6.4 Market by Region

6.5 Market by Distribution Channel

6.6 Market Forecast

6.7 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

6.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.10 Key Success and Risk Factors



7 Performance of Key Regions

7.1 Western Europe

7.2 North America

7.3 Eastern Europe

7.4 Asia

7.5 Latin America

7.6 Middle East and Africa

7.7 Australasia



8 Performance by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.2 Convenience Stores

8.3 Non-Grocery Retailers

8.4 Others



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Crunchy Chocolate Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land, Location and Site Development

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Machinery

11.4 Machinery Pictures

11.5 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.11 Other Capital Investments



12 Crunchy Chocolate Manufacturing Plant: Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Crunchy Chocolate Manufacturing Plant: Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



14 Key Player Profiles



