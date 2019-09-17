Global $3.6 Bn Cooling Fabrics Market Forecast to 2024: Rising Demand From Medical and Defense Applications

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cooling Fabrics Market by Type (Synthetic, Natural),Textile Type (Woven, Non-woven, Knitted), Application (Sports Apparel, Lifestyle, Protective Wearing, Others), Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cooling fabrics market is projected to grow from USD 2,379 million in 2019 to USD 3,682 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2024.

Cooling fabrics are manufactured using innovative and technologically advanced spinning processes on fibers, which include synthetic fibers, such as nylon, polyester, and spandex, and natural fibers, such as jade, cocoa bean, and bamboo fiber. They provide cooling with a temperature 1-2 lower than the ambient temperature to the wearer.



These cooling fabrics generally use cross-shaped and cross-sectional area fibers, which can pull out sweat and moisture rapidly from the skin to provide dryness, superior breathability, and cooling effect. Cooling fabrics have gained popularity in recent years owing to their self-cooling properties. The cooling properties of cooling fabrics depend upon the type of fabric and textile used during their manufacturing.

The market has been segmented based on type, textile type, application, and region. Based on application, the cooling fabrics market has been classified into sports apparel, lifestyle, protective wearing, and others (towels, knee wraps, caps, and bandanas). The major textile types of cooling fabrics include woven, nonwoven, and knitted.

Among these, the knitted textile type segment accounted for the largest share of 49.4%, in terms of value, of the cooling fabrics market in 2018. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the enhanced cooling property, high flexibility, and high durability of knitted cooling fabrics. On the other hand, the woven textile type possesses higher dimensional properties compared to the other textile types.



There is a growing demand for cooling fabrics in sports apparel and protective wearing applications. The demand in the sports apparel application can be attributed to the growing need for cooling effect and comfort from athletes. The sports apparel application segment is estimated to account for the largest share of 56.7% of the cooling fabrics market in 2019. The demand for cooling fabrics is also increasing in the lifestyle application segment due to the growing need among various classes of people to maintain comfortable body temperature during hot days.



A major challenge faced by the manufacturers of cooling fabrics is their low penetration in the market, due to lack of awareness about the properties and advantages of cooling fabrics. Rising demand for sports apparel and protective wearing products and increasing R&D in cooling fabrics across the globe are prime factors driving the growth of the cooling fabrics market. The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of 38.4% of the cooling fabrics market in 2019, in terms of value.



Acquisitions, new product developments/launches, and partnerships are the three main growth strategies adopted by the leading players in the cooling fabrics market.



Some of the leading market players include Coolcore (US), Ahlstrom-Munksj (Finland), NilitLtd (Israel), Polartec (US), Nan YaPlastics Corporation (Taiwan), Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), and HexArmor (US).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Cooling Fabrics Market

4.2 Cooling Fabrics Market, By Type

4.3 Cooling Fabrics Market, By Application and Textile Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Sportswear and Protective Wear

5.2.1.2 Increasing Research & Development in Cooling Fabrics

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Final Product

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand From Medical and Defense Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Low Market Penetration

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Cooling Fabrics Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Active Cooling Fabrics

6.2.1 Air Cooled

6.2.2 Liquid Cooled

6.3 Passive Cooling Fabrics

6.3.1 Phase Change Cooling

6.3.2 Evaporative Cooling



7 Cooling Fabrics Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Synthetic Cooling Fabrics

7.2.1 High Strength, Endurance, Elasticity, and Smooth Texture are Expected to Drive the Growth of the Synthetic Cooling Fabrics Market

7.3 Natural Cooling Fabrics

7.3.1 Natural, Biodegradable, and Renewable Nature of these Fabrics is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Natural Cooling Fabrics Market



8 Cooling Fabrics Market, By Textile Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Woven

8.2.1 High Dimensional Stability is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Woven Cooling Fabrics Market

8.3 Nonwoven

8.3.1 Low Cost and Usability as Inner Liner Fabric is Projected to Propel the Growth of the Nonwoven Cooling Fabrics Market

8.4 Knitted

8.4.1 Better Breathability, High Stretch Properties, and Fitting is Projected to Drive the Growth of the Knitted Cooling Fabrics Market



9 Cooling Fabrics Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Sports Apparel

9.2.1 Rising Demand for Self-Cooling Fabrics in Sporting Activities is Expected to Drive the Market for Sports Apparel

9.3 Lifestyle

9.3.1 Rising Income Level and Improved Economic Condition of Developing Countries are Expected to Propel the Lifestyle Application Market

9.4 Protective Wearing

9.4.1 Increasing Innovations in Cooling Fabric Products are Projected to Drive the Market for the Protective Wearing Application Segment

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Growing Awareness About Health and Leisure-Related Activities are Anticipated to Drive the Market for Other Applications



10 Cooling Fabrics Market, By Region

