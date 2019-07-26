Global $3.67 Billion Latex-Saturated Paper Market to 2026 by Application, Basis Weight, Composition, Geography, Company Profiling

DUBLIN, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latex-saturated Paper - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Latex-saturated Paper market accounted for $2.49 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.67 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for graphics media with varying finishes and high printability are propelling market growth. But, difficulties encountered to change a layout are restraining the growth of the market.



Latex-saturated paper is a sort of specialty paper that is basically used in cleanroom environments and is also extensively adopted for bookbinding & publishing, retail advertising, packaging applications, and as backing in construction products such as tapes. In addition, the latex-saturated paper is used as documentation paper and copier paper in many cases.



Based on composition, Cellulose fibers are the fibers that are made with ethers or esters of cellulose, which can be obtained from the bark, wood or leaves of plants, or from other plant-based material. In addition to cellulose, the fibers may also contain hemicellulose and lignin, with different percentages of these components altering the mechanical properties of the fibers.



By Geography, Asia-Pacific is estimated to represent the highest incremental opportunity for the latex-saturated paper market during the forecast period. This is due to the growth in penetration of the organized retail sector in developing countries in the region such as India and China. Furthermore, as the retail sector growth in India is set to remain in double-digit figures for much of the forecast period, the demand for latex-saturated paper for promotional posters and point-of-purchase advertisement is expected to rise.



