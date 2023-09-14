Global $3.77 Bn Veterinary Telehealth Markets, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F: Explore the Power of Prevention and Zoonotic Disease Control

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary Telehealth Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary telehealth market is expected to grow from $3.15 billion in 2022 to $3.77 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8%. The veterinary telehealth market is expected to reach $7.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.4%.

The veterinary telehealth market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector. This comprehensive research report delves into vital statistics, including global market size, regional market shares, and key competitors' roles in the veterinary telehealth market.

It also provides a detailed breakdown of market segments, identifies emerging trends, and highlights lucrative opportunities within the veterinary telehealth industry. Whether you're an established player or a newcomer, this report offers an in-depth analysis of the current landscape and future prospects of the veterinary telehealth industry.

In this market, various animal types, including canine, feline, equine, bovine, swine, and others, benefit from telehealth services like telemedicine, teleconsulting, and telemonitoring. These services extend to applications such as computed tomography (CT) reporting, radiographic reporting, X-ray, picture archiving and communication system (PACS) advice, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) reporting, and more.

A significant trend in the veterinary telehealth market is the emphasis on product innovation. Leading companies within the industry are committed to developing innovative solutions to solidify their market presence. An illustrative example is Chewy Inc.'s introduction of "Connect With a Vet," a tele-triage technology-based telehealth service.

This innovative offering allows pet owners to engage directly with licensed veterinarians, addressing pet health queries, concerns, and recommendations for local veterinarians or emergency clinics. Chewy Inc.'s innovative approach promises to revolutionize how pet owners access veterinary care, emphasizing the convenience and user-friendliness of tele-triage solutions.

Geographically, North America dominated the veterinary telehealth market in 2022, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Furthermore, the veterinary telehealth market is set to benefit from the growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases in animals. Zoonotic diseases pose significant risks to both human and animal populations, making early detection and management crucial. Veterinary telemedicine services play a vital role in mitigating the spread of these diseases by enabling virtual consultations between veterinarians and pet owners. This proactive approach to disease detection contributes to limiting zoonotic infections and reinforces the importance of veterinary telehealth in safeguarding both animal and human health.

In summary, the veterinary telehealth market encompasses a range of services, from telemedicine to e-prescribing and mHealth, and is poised for growth as it addresses emerging challenges in the field of veterinary healthcare.

Major players in the veterinary telehealth market are 

  • Airvet Inc.
  • Activ4Pets LLC
  • BabelBark Inc.
  • GuardianVets Inc.
  • PetDesk
  • TeleTails
  • TeleVet
  • Vetster Inc.
  • VitusVet
  • Whiskers Worldwide LLC
  • Virtuwoof LLC
  • FirstVet
  • PawSquad
  • Petriage Inc.
  • Petzam Inc.
  • Animan Technologies Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Veterinary Telehealth Market Characteristics

3. Veterinary Telehealth Market Trends And Strategies

4. Veterinary Telehealth Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Veterinary Telehealth Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Veterinary Telehealth Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Veterinary Telehealth Market

5. Veterinary Telehealth Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Veterinary Telehealth Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Veterinary Telehealth Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Veterinary Telehealth Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Veterinary Telehealth Market, Segmentation By Animal Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Canine
  • Feline
  • Equine
  • Bovine
  • Swine
  • Other Animal Type

6.2. Global Veterinary Telehealth Market, Segmentation By Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Telemedicine
  • Teleconsulting
  • Telemonitoring
  • Other Service Types

6.3. Global Veterinary Telehealth Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Computed Tomography (CT) Reporting
  • Radiographic Reporting
  • X-Ray And Picture Archiving And Communication System (PACS) Advice
  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Reporting
  • Other Applications

7. Veterinary Telehealth Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Veterinary Telehealth Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Veterinary Telehealth Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

